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Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares a simple recipe for crispy paneer pakoda with a spicy twist
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares an easy-to-make recipe that elevates the classic paneer pakora with a spicy green chutney layer in the middle.
Warm and crispy paneer pakodas hardly need any improvement as a rustic, comforting snack on any occasion. However, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor introduces a spicy green chutney within it as he shares the recipe for preparing the snack on his blog.
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The spicy paneer pakoda needs a prep time of about 15 minutes and approximately the same time to cook. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For gram flour batter
- 3 cups gram flour
- ½ cup rice flour
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- 1½ cups water
For spicy paneer pakoda
- 300 grams cottage cheese (paneer), cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 cup fresh coriander leaves
- ½ cup fresh mint leaves
- 2 green chillies
- 3 garlic cloves
- ½ inch ginger, roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons roasted Bengal gram (daaliya
- Salt to taste
- ½ lemon
- ¾ cup gram flour batter
- Oil for deep frying
- Cornflour for dusting
- Chaat masala to sprinkle
- Tomato ketchup to serve
Method of preparation
For gram flour batter
- In a large bowl, put in the gram flour, rice flour, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt and mix.
- Gently add the water while stirring, turning the mixture into a smooth batter.
For spicy paneer pakoda
- To make chutney, take coriander leaves in a grinder jar. Add mint leaves, green chillies, garlic, ginger, roasted Bengal gram and salt.
- Squeeze half a lemon, add a quarter cup of water, and grind to a thick paste. Transfer into a bowl.
- Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
- Slit each cottage cheese cube without cutting through and stuff the green chutney in the slit.
- Spread cornflour on a plate.
- Roll the stuffed cubes in cornflour, dip in gram-flour batter and slide into hot oil. Deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper.
- Sprinkle chaat masala over them and arrange them on a serving plate. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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