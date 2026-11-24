Turning 30 often brings several questions about fertility, especially for women who are planning to start a family. There is a common belief that a woman's ability to conceive drops sharply after 30. However, this is not entirely true. Many women conceive naturally and have healthy pregnancies throughout their 30s. While age is an important factor in reproductive health, understanding the changes that happen over time can help women make informed decisions about pregnancy.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prabha Agrawal, clinical director, department of OBG, senior consultant obstetrician, gynecologist, laparoscopic and robotic surgeon and infertility specialist, CARE Hospitals, Hitech City, busted fertility myths after 30.

Also read | Yellow eyes or unexplained weight loss: Warning signs of pancreatic cancer that need attention