Explaining the concept, the official Miss Israel Instagram account described the three words — “Peace, Shalom, Salaam” — as a shared message of hope across languages. The statement said the design celebrated resilience, diversity and the possibility of growth amid adversity, adding that the idea of making the desert bloom also represented the hope of nurturing peace.

The gown, titled ‘Where the Desert Blooms’, drew inspiration from Israel’s history, cultural heritage and agricultural progress, presenting the country as a meeting point of ancient traditions and modern innovation. It also carried the word “peace” in three languages, English, Arabic and Hebrew, alongside symbols of hope such as doves, Jaffa oranges and citrus groves.

The national costume, showcased during Saturday's competition, was designed by Jerusalem-born fashion designer Jacob Meir. It featured an ornate gold-and-blue bodysuit paired with a dramatic cape depicting the Old City of Jerusalem.

Danielle Yablonka, representing Israel at Miss Universe 2026 , drew attention during the national costume round in Puerto Rico with an elaborate gold-toned ensemble inspired by Jerusalem’s Old City. The 25-year-old model, who was born in Florida, wore a dramatic cape carrying a message of peace. Her appearance, however, prompted mixed reactions amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. (Also read: Miss Universe India 2026 winner is Kaziah Liz Mejo from Kerala; all you need to know about her )

Introducing the ensemble, the pageant's announcer described it as a tribute to a land where history, cultures and nature come together. The presentation also highlighted Israel's agricultural transformation, with references to turning arid landscapes into thriving agricultural communities.

However, the outfit received a mixed response, with some audience members reportedly booing during her walk. The choice of depicting Jerusalem's Old City also attracted criticism, particularly given the contested status of the territory and the absence of a Palestinian contestant at this year's competition.

Danielle Yablonka responds to reports of booing Danielle also addressed the videos circulating online that appeared to show her being booed during the national costume segment. In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12, she denied hearing any heckling and suggested that the audio may have been edited into the clips.

“I’m 99 per cent sure that the boos were edited into the video after. Nobody heard the boos in real life,” she said, as reported by The Times of Israel. She added that she had not heard any boos during her walk and believed some videos circulating on social media had been altered.

Danielle further said that even if members of the audience had booed, she would have continued with her performance. “Even if they were booing, I would keep going because I had so much adrenaline, and I felt like I was carrying all of my people on my shoulders,” she said.

Danielle was crowned Miss Israel at a ceremony held at the Jewish Museum of Florida in July. The 75th Miss Universe finale is scheduled for November 24, with 116 contestants competing for the crown previously held by Mexico’s Fatima Bosch. No contestant is representing Palestine at this year’s competition.