Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo begins journey to Puerto Rico for 75th Miss Universe dressed in saree and dazzling crown

On November 4, Miss Universe India shared pictures of Kaziah Liz Mejo from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Instagram. “A queen carries more than a crown; she carries the dreams and hopes of a nation. Draped in tradition, crowned with pride, Kaziah Liz Mejo, Miss Universe India 2026, begins her journey to Puerto Rico to represent India at the 75th Miss Universe,” the statement on the post read.

Kaziah Liz Mejo from Kerala was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 in August 2026, becoming the youngest contestant in this year's Miss Universe India edition to win the title. The 19-year-old, who emerged as the winner after competing against 52 contestants, is now beginning her journey to Puerto Rico to represent India at the 75th Miss Universe competition.

For her trip to Puerto Rico, Kaziah chose to represent the country in a deep maroon-red saree designed by Samant Chauhan. She wore the six yards, embroidered with gold threadwork, appliqué floral designs, scalloped lace on the borders, and shimmering sequin embellishments, in a traditional style, with the pallu draped elegantly over her shoulder in a floor-grazing length.

“With grace, determination, and the spirit of a billion dreams, she is ready to shine on the global stage. The journey to the Universe begins,” the caption added. Another clip posted by the organisation shows Kaziah greeting her supporters at Delhi airport, where they had gathered to see off the Miss Universe India titleholder.

Kaziah paired the saree with a matching blouse adorned with gold zari embroidery and sequins along the borders. The square-sweetheart neckline, cap sleeves, cropped silhouette, and backless design added to its beauty. A choker necklace, matching earrings, and the Miss Universe India crown added the finishing touch.

Who is Kaziah Liz Mejo? At 19, Kaziah became Miss Universe Kerala and the youngest contestant for Miss Universe India 2026. She is a law student, a classical dancer, a public speaker, and an actor. She also represented India at Miss Teen International in 2025 and finished as the first runner-up.

This year, the Miss Universe India grand finale was held in Jaipur, bringing months of auditions, grooming sessions and preliminary competitions to an end. The 2026 edition saw around 8,000 to 9,000 aspirants considered during the selection process, according to organisers. The final 52 contestants were selected through regional state pageants, final auditions, wildcard entries and an NRI category.