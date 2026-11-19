Shillong, Meghalaya's community-based tourism model, centred on homestays, indigenous traditions and nature-based experiences, has drawn international attention, with the BBC including the state in its travel recommendations for 2027.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said Meghalaya was the only Indian destination featured in the BBC's list of 20 Best Places to Travel in 2027, alongside destinations such as Burgundy in France, Sardinia in Italy, Christchurch in New Zealand and Madagascar.

"This global recognition is a wonderful honour for our state and a testament to the beauty, culture, heritage and unique experiences that Meghalaya has to offer. The world is taking notice. Meghalaya is ready to welcome the world!" Sangma said in a post on X.

The BBC feature highlights the state's centuries-old living root bridges, sacred forests and indigenous communities, which have preserved traditional practices while living in harmony with nature.

It also highlights Meghalaya's push towards community-based tourism ahead of the 39th National Games in March 2027, with the state supporting the creation or upgrading of 1,000 homestays to enable visitors to experience its natural and cultural heritage while ensuring tourism benefits local communities.

Travellers can explore the UNESCO-recognised Nokrek Biosphere Reserve, visit the sacred groves of Mawphlang and experience Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival, held in November.

The feature also showcases the state's traditional mountain cuisine, its vibrant rock music scene and the 1,000-year-old Lyrnai black pottery tradition.

It identifies the trek to Nongriat's extraordinary double-decker living root bridge as a signature experience, where generations of Khasi villagers have guided the aerial roots of rubber fig trees to create pathways across deep gorges and streams.

The feature further points to opportunities for visitors to participate in guided nature walks, learn traditional weaving and handicrafts, and experience food tourism rooted in foraging traditions and local agricultural produce, including Lakadong turmeric.

The recognition comes as Meghalaya seeks to expand its tourism infrastructure while promoting sustainable and community-led experiences that connect visitors with the state's distinctive landscape, culture and heritage.

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