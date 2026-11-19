5 skincare products to recreate a fresh, dewy look (Instagram) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less When it comes to Bollywood beauty inspiration, Alia Bhatt has a way of making minimal makeup look incredibly glamorous. Whether she is attending a red-carpet event, promoting a film or sharing a casual photograph, her makeup often strikes a balance between fresh, radiant skin and understated glamour. One of the beauty looks I particularly love is her dewy, glass-skin-inspired makeup, which makes the complexion look fresh, hydrated and naturally luminous. What makes this look appealing is that it does not rely on heavy foundation, dramatic contouring or excessive shimmer. Instead, the focus is on well-prepped skin, lightweight base makeup, a hint of colour on the cheeks and glossy lips. Celebrity makeup artists have also highlighted the importance of hydration, sheer foundation and strategically placed highlighter when recreating Alia's luminous makeup aesthetic. If you want to recreate this look at home, you do not necessarily need an elaborate makeup kit. A few carefully chosen products can help you achieve a similar fresh-faced finish. Here are five makeup essentials worth exploring.

A highlighting primer is a good starting point for recreating Alia's fresh-faced makeup. This Swiss Beauty primer offers a glow-enhancing base that can be worn underneath foundation or skin tint. Apply a thin layer, concentrating on the cheeks and areas where you want a little extra radiance. Why I would pick it: It helps create a luminous canvas without depending entirely on highlighter.

2 . FAE Beauty Face Card 4-in-1 Super Serum Skin Tint | Hydrates, Primes, Provides Coverage & Protects with SPF | Lightweight, Dewy Finish | 30 Shades for Indian Skin Tones | Shade - 41O - Warm Olive Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Heavy foundation can take away from the natural appearance of glass-skin makeup. A skin tint is a useful alternative when you want a lighter base. This FAE Beauty option is positioned as a multi-purpose serum skin tint with a dewy finish. Apply a small amount and blend it evenly using your fingers or a damp makeup sponge. Why I would pick it: Its lightweight, luminous makeup approach complements the fresh complexion we are trying to recreate. Choose a shade that closely matches your skin tone.

A soft flush of colour can make a dewy makeup look appear more youthful and fresh. The MARS Flush of Love Face Blusher is an option to consider if you enjoy buildable cheek colour. Apply a little to the apples of your cheeks and blend upwards towards your cheekbones. For an Alia-inspired look, I would lean towards a soft peachy-pink shade rather than a deep or highly contrasting colour. Why I would pick it: The blusher can add warmth and dimension without making the overall makeup look too dramatic.

Highlighter is an important part of recreating a radiant celebrity-inspired makeup look. This liquid highlighter from Just Herbs is designed to add a shimmery finish. Dab a tiny amount on the high points of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow. The trick is to use a light hand. You want a subtle sheen that catches the light rather than visible glitter sitting on your skin. Why I would pick it: Its liquid format makes it suitable for adding targeted luminosity to a makeup base.

The final step is to give your lips a soft, glossy finish. A sheer pink, rosy nude or neutral gloss can complement the rest of the makeup without overpowering it. Revlon's Super Lustrous The Gloss is worth considering for this finishing touch. Apply it directly or layer it over a nude-pink lip liner for a little more definition. Why I would pick it: A glossy lip ties together the fresh, understated aesthetic and complements the peachy-pink cheek colour. Makeup tips to get a natural glass-skin finish - Avoid excessive powder: Too much setting powder can take away the glow. Use a small amount around the nose, forehead and under-eyes if required. - Choose cream and liquid textures: These can help maintain a fresh, luminous appearance. - Do not overdo highlighter: Glass skin is about a healthy-looking sheen, not visible glitter. - Work with your skin type: If you have oily skin, keep the glow focused on your cheekbones. If you have dry skin, prioritise moisturising skin prep. - Do not skip sunscreen: Makeup does not replace sun protection. Similar stories for you: I tried Plum's CeraSense Barrier Repair range: Here's how its 3-step skincare routine worked for my skin Khushi Kapoor's smoky eyes are perfect for party season: 6 eyeshadow palettes to recreate her glam look International Men's Day 2026: Want Vicky Kaushal's well-groomed look? 5 beard care essentials every man should own

FAQ for glass skin look How can I get Alia Bhatt's dewy makeup look? Start with moisturised skin, apply an illuminating primer and use a lightweight foundation or skin tint. Add a little peachy-pink blush, subtle highlighter, mascara and glossy lipstick. Is glass skin makeup suitable for oily skin? Yes. Use lightweight, non-greasy skincare, a suitable primer and a thin layer of foundation. Set areas prone to excess shine with a little translucent powder. Can beginners recreate Alia Bhatt's makeup look? Absolutely. This is a beginner-friendly makeup style because it does not require complicated techniques or heavy contouring. Start with a few products and build coverage gradually. Which makeup products are essential for a dewy look? An illuminating primer, lightweight foundation or skin tint, cream or liquid blush, liquid highlighter and lip gloss are five useful essentials.