I tried Plum's CeraSense Barrier Repair range: Here's how its 3-step skincare routine worked for my skin

I tried the Plum CeraSense skincare range (HT) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less My skincare routine changes with the weather. As temperatures drop, my skin needs more than just a regular moisturiser. Dryness, occasional tightness, and a lack of hydration make me look for products that support my skin barrier. That's what made me curious about Plum's CeraSense Barrier Repair range. The three-step collection includes a hydrating face wash, a milky toner infused with ceramides and a barrier repair face moisturiser. The idea is simple: cleanse without stripping the skin, replenish lost moisture and seal it in with a moisturiser. What caught my attention was the focus on ceramides, peptides and hydration-supporting ingredients in this range that worked amazingly. Here's a closer look at the three products and what stood out to me. 1. Plum CeraSense Hydrating Barrier Repair Face Wash A good skincare routine begins with cleansing, but I am particular about the face washes I use. I don't like cleansers that leave my skin feeling tight or squeaky clean, especially during winter when dryness can become more noticeable. Plum's CeraSense Barrier Care Face Wash is designed to cleanse without compromising the skin barrier. It features a ceramide blend, prebiotics, acai and 1% Natural Moisturising Factors (NMF). I like that the formulation focuses on cleansing while also considering skin comfort and hydration. Its amino acid-based cleansing agents are another interesting addition, as they are intended to provide gentle cleansing. What I like: The biggest plus for me is its barrier-conscious approach to cleansing. The inclusion of ceramides and NMF makes it an interesting option for anyone who wants to avoid the tight, dry feeling that some cleansers can leave behind. I also like that it is designed to remove everyday dirt and grime without being overly harsh. It makes sense as the first step in a routine focused on maintaining skin hydration. It has a lightweight texture that doesn't overdry my skin and a mild fragrance that feels subtle and not overpowering. What could have been better: I would have liked the brand to offer a little more variety in terms of cleansing textures, especially for people who prefer a richer, cream-based cleanser. Also, while the formula is positioned for normal-to-dry skin, those with very dry or sensitive skin may still need to follow it up with a more hydrating product.

2. Plum CeraSense Barrier Repair Milky Toner with Ceramides This is probably the product that caught my attention the most in the range. Unlike traditional watery toners, a milky toner has a more moisturising appeal, making it particularly interesting for a winter skincare routine. Plum's CeraSense Milky Toner contains a ceramide blend with a 3:1:1 lipid ratio, peptides, acai extract, glycerin and squalane. It is formulated to replenish moisture and support the skin barrier. I also like the inclusion of sodium hyaluronate, an ingredient known for attracting and retaining water in the skin. What makes this toner interesting is that it does more than simply prepare the skin for moisturiser. It adds another layer of hydration to the routine. I can see this being particularly useful when my skin feels dehydrated or needs some extra comfort. What I like: I like the milky formulation because it makes the toner feel like a more substantial hydration step rather than an additional watery product. The combination of ceramides, glycerin and squalane is appealing for skin that tends to feel dry. I also appreciate that it can fit easily into both morning and evening routines. It is a good option to consider if you want to add hydration without introducing multiple serums. What could have been better: I would have liked the brand to offer a more convenient, travel-friendly packaging option. Also, people who prefer lightweight, quick-absorbing toners may find milky formulations a little different from what they are used to. I would recommend starting with a small amount and adjusting it according to your skin's hydration needs.

2 . Plum CeraSense barrier repair milky toner with ceramides for dry, sensitive skin | non-comedogenic & fragrance-free | 100ml Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

3. Plum CeraSense Barrier Repair Face Moisturiser No barrier repair routine feels complete without a moisturiser, and this is where Plum's CeraSense face moisturiser comes in. Designed for normal-to-dry skin, it focuses on replenishing moisture and supporting the skin's protective barrier. The formula features a ceramide blend, peptides, glycerin, betaine, aloe vera, squalane and nourishing ingredients such as shea butter and jojoba oil. It is also fragrance-free, dermatologically tested and labelled non-comedogenic by the brand. I particularly like that the formula combines humectants, emollients and barrier-supporting lipids. These ingredients have complementary roles: humectants help attract water, emollients soften the skin, and ceramides help support the skin barrier. What I like: The ingredient combination is the biggest selling point for me. I like that it focuses on hydration as well as barrier support instead of relying on a single moisturising ingredient. The fragrance-free formulation is another plus, particularly for those who prefer to avoid added fragrance in their skincare. I also appreciate that it is designed to provide long-lasting moisturisation, making it an appealing option for a winter routine. What could have been better: I would have liked more texture options, especially a lighter gel-cream version for people who prefer a barely-there moisturiser. Those with oily or combination skin may also need to adjust the amount they apply depending on their skin's needs and the weather. While the formula is labelled non-comedogenic, individual skin responses can still vary.