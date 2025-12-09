How glycolic toner improved texture on my face, underarms, and knees with a simple skincare routine

When it comes to exfoliation, I’ve always been curious about products that promise a smoother texture without the scratchy feel of scrubs. So, when I kept hearing people rave about a simple 7% glycolic toning solution, I felt compelled to try it for myself. It sounded simple to use, budget-friendly, and ideal for tackling dull or uneven areas. And because I’m always experimenting beyond the basics, I didn’t stop at my face. I tested it on my underarms and knees as well, the areas that quietly accumulate roughness and dark patches. How regular glycolic use made a visible difference on rough patches and uneven spots. (Canva)

After using it consistently for three months, here’s my honest take on what actually improved, what stayed the same, and what you should know before giving it a shot.

First impression: Product detail and packaging

The Ordinary glycolic acid 7% exfoliating toner comes in a cute, minimalist bottle that’s easy to hold and looks good on the vanity. Its nozzle allows controlled application without wasting product, though a spray design might have made even coverage simpler. The formula lasts a long time, making it affordable and accessible for regular use. Budget-friendly and easy to buy online or in stores, making it a convenient addition to any skincare routine.

Claims:

Gently exfoliates, improves texture, and helps brighten dull areas while supporting smoother, healthier-looking skin over time.

Multi-area wear test (Performance and texture)

Face (Refining texture and tone)

Initial concern: Minor bumps, redness, and some uneven tone.

The first use came with a light tingle, which made me start slow, once a week, then twice, and now I comfortably use it three nights a week. It absorbs well, but I let it sit for about five minutes before adding moisturiser so the formula can settle properly. Initially, there was mild redness, but it gradually subsided as my skin adjusted to the treatment. Over time, my face felt smoother, makeup applied more evenly, and other products sank in better.

Underarms (Pigmentation and smoothness)

Initial Concern: Darkness, roughness, acne pigmentation, occasional bumps.

If you’ve shaved recently, you’ll feel a slight sting; that’s normal. I apply it at night to avoid layering it with deodorant. The area looked brighter, felt smoother, and I noticed I stayed fresher for longer without any odd smell creeping in. And if you use it frequently at night before sleeping, you will get odour-free underarms.

Knees (Deep roughness and dryness)

Initial concern: Dry, thick, slightly dark patches.

I used the toner two to three nights a week and followed it with a thicker moisturiser to keep my skin calm. Softness improved first, then tone. It took a few weeks to see a noticeable change in texture, but the roughness eased noticeably, and the dryness was no longer as stubborn.

Do I recommend using glycolic acid toner for oily skin and with acne marks?

Yes, the toner works well for the price. I appreciate how easily it spreads across larger areas without requiring excessive product. With regular use, my elbows, knees, and underarms felt smoother, and I experienced a light, fresh sensation after each application. It also suits both face and body care, making it a handy choice. However, there are a few things to keep in mind: you must use sunscreen on any exposed areas treated with glycolic acid, and it may sting if applied immediately after shaving or waxing.

Improvements on the marks took more time than I expected, and while the nozzle prevents product from spilling, a fine spray would have made the application more even and convenient.

Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were bought, tested and evaluated by the writer independently, without any intervention from the brand. Our opinion is based on our personal experience.