Nat Habit Tikta Ubtan Face Wash and All-Day Malai Moisturiser: Is it worth it for sensitive skin? My honest review

As someone who has sensitive skin, I have always been inclined towards natural and homemade-style skincare. So, when I received a Nat Habit parcel, I knew I had to try it. I got my hands on the brand's Tikta Brightening Ubtan Face Wash and the All Day Malai Moisturiser, in a green box. Nat Habit claims that their products are Ayurvedic, and have zero chemical preservatives, which appealed to me instantly and increased my curiosity to try the products ASAP. However, with sensitive skin, at first, I was reluctant to try the products on my face but, after using them for almost a month, here’s my honest, first-person experience, with both the things I loved and the things that didn’t work as well for me. Curious if this Ayurvedic duo is your skin’s next best friend?

My Review on Nat Habit Tikta Face wash and all-day malai moisturiser

Tikta Brightening Ubtan Face Wash: What I liked

The first thing that struck me about the Tikta Ubtan Face Wash was its texture. It really does feel like a freshly mixed ubtan, coarse, earthy, and with herbal aroma. As someone who prefers gentle exfoliation over foaming face washes, this product felt very familiar and comforting. Moreover, as claimed by Nat Habit, the face wash did not seem to have artificial fragrances or chemicals that could irritate my skin. It somewhat reminded me of a traditional formula that my grandmother used to use.

The face wash, of course, didn’t transform my face overnight. But after a few weeks of use, I noticed my skin looking a bit clearer. It gave me that clean, matte look without feeling dry on the skin.

Tikta Brightening Ubtan Face Wash: What could have been improved

The biggest downside of the brightening face wash was, again, the grittiness. On days, its scrub-like texture felt a bit harsh on my skin. I had to be very gentle or avoid using it altogether when my skin barrier felt compromised. At times, the face wash felt a bit messy, spilling all over my basin area. That also felt a bit of a hassle, unlike what it could have been like with a pump-like bottle.

The second point here would be the herbal fragrane. While natural, it may not appeal to everyone. I personally didn’t mind it, but there were days when the bitter, earthy aroma felt a little overwhelming first thing in the morning.

Overall, the Tikta Ubtan Face Wash worked well for me, but it is definitely a product that requires a bit of patience and a preference for natural textures.

All-Day Malai Moisturiser: What I liked

The first thing that comes to your mind when you think of applying malai (cream) on your face is to get soft and tender skin. So, I had high expectations and the moisturiser actually lives up to that.

The texture of this moisturiser is rich, creamy, and surprisingly lightweight that does not feel heavy on the skin. It initially looks thick, but it melts nicely with body heat. What I loved most was how deeply hydrating it was without leaving my face greasy. My skin stayed soft and supple throughout the day. I must say, great for winter!

I also appreciated the clean, almost edible ingredient list of the cream. The product smelt mildly milky and fresh, which made the experience pleasant. Over time, I noticed that my skin looked more plump and even-toned. There were times when I was just wearing this moisturiser and nothing else on my face. It has a pump dispenser which is of course hygienic unlike the jar's one.

All Day Malai Moisturiser: What could have been improved

The only thing I feel the moisturiser could have improved is its quantity. The quantity is too less for someone like me who loves hydrating her face every three to four hours. Moreover, if you have oily or acne-prone skin, this might feel a bit greasy.

Another downside of both the face wash and moisturiser is the short shelf life. Because of the fresh-prepared nature of Nat Habit products, their shelf life is of six months from the date of manufacture only. So, I had to keep reminding myself to finish the jar before it started to smell different.

Final Thoughts

Overall, my experience with Nat Habit’s Tikta Ubtan Face Wash and All Day Malai Moisturiser was largely positive, but with caveats. The ubtan face wash gave me visible brightness and cleanliness, though it required effort and gentleness. The malai moisturiser delivered great hydration and a natural glow, but felt heavy on warmer days. If you enjoy traditional, natural skincare with minimal chemicals, these products are worth trying.

