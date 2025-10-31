I tried the Revlon Colorstay Suede Ink Matte Lipstick: My honest review on its hits and misses

When it comes to lipsticks, I’ve always been on the hunt for the perfect matte formula, one that gives that smooth, bold finish, and a long-lasting effect. So, when I heard all the buzz around Revlon Colorstay Suede Ink Matte Lipstick, I knew I had to give it a shot. Coming from an age-old brand like Revlon (that's my mum's favourite too), the promises that this lipstick made tempted me to try them on. Should you buy the Revlon Colorstay Suede Ink Matte Lipstick? My honest review(Revlon)

And after using it for a month, here's my completely honest review of what worked and what didn’t.

First Impressions: Colour co-ordinated packaging and a smooth start

Right from the moment I unboxed it, I was impressed by its sturdy packaging. The upper black cap, with the lower part of the lipstick shade, made it easy to spot my shade in my vanity drawer – a big plus for someone like me who owns way too many lipsticks. The lipstick looked rich and velvety, and the shades I picked were Tunnel Vision, That Girl, and Gut Instinct.

Revlon Colorstay Suede Ink Matte Lipstick review

The moment I opened the bullet lipstick, the first thing that I noticed was its creamy formula. The lipstick was soft and mushy to touch. It glided smoothly across my lips, and the colour payoff was intense. Just one coat gave me full coverage, which is something I absolutely love in a matte lipstick.

Why I fell in love (initially!)

One of the biggest claims of Revlon’s Colorstay line is long-lasting wear, and this lipstick definitely lives up to that. I wore it through a busy day, at work, had breakfast, sipped coffee, yapped in a few meetings, and even ate lunch. To my surprise, this lipstick barely budged. The Colorstay range stayed for up to 8 hours. I didn’t feel the need for frequent touch-ups, which was a relief.

The colour range is another win. There are lovely shades for every mood. The variety is great for festivals, weddings, casual office outings, and friendly brunches. From soft nudes and romantic pinks to bold reds and mochas, each shade feels wearable and versatile.

Another thing I came to appreciate was how lightweight it felt. Even though it’s matte, it didn’t feel heavy or cakey.

The lipstick can be rated as decent when it comes to being transfer proof. Though, I cannot completely rate it a 10 for this, the lipstick leaves mild lipstick marks on my coffee mug.

Price point and the number of shades:

When it comes to lipstick shades, Revlon has launched its Colorstay range in 16 stunning shades that suit every Indian skin tone.

Regarding the price point and availability, Revlon Colorstay Ink range is available at a price of around ₹1,500 on its website. However, you can check out the ecommerce platforms for better deals and offers.

The not-so-suede reality

Now, here’s where things started to get a little tricky. While the lipstick looked flawless for the first few hours, after around 5–6 hours of wear, the formula began to feel a bit dry. My lips started to feel slightly tight, especially around the inner corners. After a couple of hours, this lipstick, which was initially smooth as butter, started to show of signs of making the lips parched.

So, the key takeaway was to apply a thin layer of lip balm or lip oil underneath. Another minor disappointment was the application around the lip's corners felt a bit tricky, as the bullet lipstick is a bit thick and extremely matte.

Do I recommend the Revlon Colorstay Suede Ink Matte Lipstick?

If you’re looking for a long-lasting, highly pigmented, and transfer-proof matte lipstick, you can try this. The creamy, matte formula is lightweight and gives a stunning finish. It is perfect for long days when you don’t have time for frequent touch-ups or reapplications.

However, if your lips are naturally dry or sensitive, you might want to prep them well before applying. A bit of lip balm and gentle exfoliation can help.

