From glow to recovery: Skincare and haircare tips you need this festive and wedding season

The festive season brings with it lights, sweets, joy, and a lot of fun. However, this fun is often accompanied by stress, late nights, and skin breakouts. Amidst this fun and celebration, these late night affairs can actually take a toll on your skin, hair, and overall health. This is the reason, taking good care of your skin also becomes paramount. How to get the festive glow by Dr Karuna Malhotra(Pexels)

In case you have been wondering how to take care of your skin amidst the festive chaos, we have some holistic tips on how to take good care of your skin by Dr Karuna Malhotra, Founder, Aesthetic Physician and Cosmetologist at New Delhi-based Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic.

Build the base for a natural glow

According to Dr Malhotra, “Healthy, hydrated skin is the best canvas for festive makeup.” Focus on gentle exfoliation twice a week to remove dead skin and unclog pores. Follow it up with a nourishing face mask. Natural options like honey and aloe vera can work wonders.

“Don’t skip your sunscreen even if you’re indoors decorating or attending daytime pujas,” she advises. Pollution and indoor lights can also damage the skin barrier. A lightweight moisturizer and a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid will keep your skin plump and radiant.

Focus on removing your makeup each night before bed. “Double cleansing is advisable, first with micellar water or oil-based cleanser and then a mild face wash that ensures you don’t wake up with dull or congested skin,” adds Dr Malhotra.

Hair care during the festive rush

The constant exposure to styling tools, hair sprays, and pollution during Diwali can make hair dry and frizzy. Dr Malhotra says nourishment as key: “A warm oil massage twice a week with coconut or almond oil strengthens the roots and restores shine".

If you have been styling your hair frequently, make sure you don't ever forget to use a heat protectant spray and limit heat exposure. “You can also try simple traditional hairstyles that don’t require excessive products or heat — it gives a festive yet healthy look,” she says.

Dr Malhotra also recommends using a clarifying shampoo post celebration to remove product buildup, followed by a deep-conditioning hair mask. Hair health, she emphasizes, reflects your internal wellness too, so hydration and nutrition are equally important.

Mindful eating and festive balance

The festive and wedding season is incomplete without sweets and rich foods, but moderation is the key. “Enjoy your treats but balance them with fibre-rich fruits, salads, and adequate water intake,” says Dr Malhotra. Excess sugar and fried snacks can trigger acne and bloating. She suggests starting your day with a detox drink — warm water with lemon or amla juice — to support digestion and metabolism.

To manage energy levels, she recommends herbal teas, coconut water, or buttermilk instead of sugary sodas. “When your body feels light, it reflects as natural radiance on your skin,” she points out.

Post-festive season detox: Recharge inside out

After days of festivities, fireworks, and sleepless nights, the skin and body crave repair. Dr Malhotra suggests a “detox week” post-Diwali. “Switch to clean eating, prioritize sleep, and use calming skin products containing rosewater or cucumber”, she says.

For hair, she advises a nourishing hair mask and scalp detox using a mix of aloe vera gel and a few drops of tea tree oil to remove residue and soothe irritation.

Dr Malhotra also advises on your mental health and hence, she recommends making time for gentle yoga or a walk in fresh air. “It’s not just physical detox, but mental rejuvenation that truly restores your festive glow,” she says.

Festive beauty isn’t about overloading your skin or hair with products — it’s about balance, nourishment, and self-care. “When you feel good within, your natural glow becomes your best makeup,” concludes Dr Malhotra.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

Similar articles for you

5 body oils you need to have this winter season for smooth skin; Our top picks for you

Skincare routine for combination skin: A step-by-step guide on how to prep your skin right

Night serum for face: Wake up to fresh, rejuvenated, and glowing skin with our top 8 picks

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.