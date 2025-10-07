5 body oils you need to have this winter season for smooth skin; Our top picks for you

If you have a dry and parched skin, then trust us, nothing would work wonders on your skin as a body oil would do. Moreover, with the weather transforming from the sultry and hot days to pleasant evenings, including a body oil for your body is a wise idea as well. Best body oils for nourished skin(Pexels)

If you have been looking to buy a body oil that does not feel sticky for a long time, then this article is for you. We have listed top 5 nourishing and hydrating body oils for you to consider.

Check out our top 5 body oils:

Loading Suggestions...

Indulge in luxury skincare with Forest Essentials After Bath Oil, infused with natural herbs and pure essential oils. It deeply nourishes, leaving skin silky smooth and radiant all day. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, grab this Ayurvedic blend at unbeatable discounts and elevate your post-shower routine with a touch of indulgence.

Loading Suggestions...

Pamper your skin with Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Body Oil, enriched with a sweet, cozy fragrance and lightweight hydration. It absorbs quickly without greasiness, giving skin a smooth glow. Shop this delightful body oil at amazing deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and enjoy skin that feels nourished, soft, and full of positive vibes.

Loading Suggestions...

Unlock radiant, glowing skin with Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Body Gel Oil. Powered with cocoa butter and Vaseline Jelly, it hydrates and locks in moisture instantly. Shop this skin-softening formula at incredible prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and give your body long-lasting nourishment with a natural luminous glow.

Loading Suggestions...

Experience the refreshing aroma of Blue Nectar Jasmine Herbal Body Oil, crafted with Ayurvedic herbs and pure jasmine extracts. It moisturizes, tones, and revitalizes your skin naturally. Don’t miss out on festive discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival—bring home this herbal treasure and enjoy a spa-like experience daily with glowing, supple skin.

Loading Suggestions...

Pamper dry skin with Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Body Oil, enriched with vitamin E and pure cocoa butter. It delivers deep hydration, leaving skin radiant and silky smooth. Shop now during the Amazon Great Indian Festival to grab this dermatologist-recommended body oil at exciting discounts and make skincare indulgence a daily habit.

Similar articles for you:

These top 10 perfumes for men are best smelling and long-lasting; Check out our top picks

8 Best vitamin C face serums at Amazon Great Indian Festival for glowing and radiant skin

Get perfectly glowing and radiant skin with these top 8 facial kits for Karwachauth

Makeup look for Karwachauth: With Mehandi designs, lipsticks, all makeup

FAQ for body oils What are the benefits of using body oil? Body oils deeply hydrate the skin, lock in moisture, improve elasticity, and leave the skin soft and radiant. Many oils also provide aromatherapy benefits and help with relaxation.

Can body oil replace moisturizer or lotion? Yes, body oils can act as a moisturizer since they help retain hydration. However, people with very dry skin may prefer using body oil along with lotion or cream for extra nourishment.

When should I apply body oil? The best time to apply body oil is right after a shower or bath, when your skin is still slightly damp. This helps the oil absorb better and seal in moisture.

Can I use body oil on my face? Not all body oils are formulated for facial use. Some may clog pores or feel too heavy. If you want to use oil on your face, pick oils specifically labeled as non-comedogenic or face-safe.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.