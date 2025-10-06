Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
Perfect Karwachauth makeup ideas to slay your festive look: Our tips to look like a bride again

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 05:01 pm IST

This Karwachauth, look like a bride again with our top makeup tips to ace the festival.

It's the festive month again, and we are sure you must have started shopping for the festive season! Also, Karwachauth being just a few days away, we know how badly you would want to be and feel like a bride again. And if you are a bit dicey on visiting a salon, and spending lavishly, how about indulging in a DIY Karwachauth makeup?

Karwachauth makeup look to ace the festival(AI Generated)
Karwachauth makeup look to ace the festival(AI Generated)

We are here to help you out here. We have created this listicle with our tips and tricks to ace your Karwachauth makeup look. So, check out our makeup tips and become a bride again.

Makeup tips to ace the Karwachauth look:

Primer for the base

A perfect makeup base not just elongate your makeup, it preps your skin for the long Karwachauth rituals. A primer comes to your rescue. It minimises pores, smooths out fine lines, and creates a flawless base, so your makeup lasts during your ritual. Stay fresh and radiant throughout the day without touch-ups.

1.

Lakme Unreal Blurfect Primer
Loading Suggestions...

2.

Colorbar Cosmetics Flawless Finish Primer 30 ml
Loading Suggestions...

3.

Maybelline New York Primer
Loading Suggestions...

Foundation that does not look cakey

For Karwachauth glow, a long-lasting foundation is your best friend. It evens out skin tone, hides imperfections, and provides buildable coverage while keeping your skin breathable. Perfect for achieving a natural yet luminous festive look.

4.

PAC Studio HD Liquid Foundation (3.0) | Lightweight Dewy Satin Finish | Medium to Buildable Coverage | Natural Second Skin like Finish | Suitable for all Skin Types - 28ml
Loading Suggestions...

5.

Maybelline New York Super Stay Lumi-Matte Liquid Foundation - 228, Up To 30H Long Wear, Water & Transfer Proof. SuperStay Lumi-Matte Liquid Foundation comes with Non-comedogenic & Vegan Formula | 35ml
Loading Suggestions...

6.

FACESCANADA Cream All Day Hydra Matte Foundation - Mini | 3in1 Foundation + Moisturizer + SPF 30 | 24 HR Aloe Hydration & Vitamin C | 10HR Wear | Medium to High Buildable Coverage | Rose Ivory(18 ml)
Loading Suggestions...

Blush for a rosy glow

Bring a pop of color to your cheeks with a soft, blendable blush. Ideal for Karwachauth, it adds a healthy flush that complements traditional attire. Choose shades of rose or coral to highlight your natural charm and elegance.

7.

Typsy Beauty | Silk Cushion Liquid Blush Wand - Strawberry Champagne - 2-in-1 Highlighter Blush Hybrid | Cushion Tip Applicator | Lightweight Buildable Blush | Ultra-Pigmented | 12ml
Loading Suggestions...

8.

Makeup Revolution Cheek Kit – Don’t Hold Back | 4-Pan Highlight & Bronze Quad in Marbled Finish | Multi-Use Face & Eye Palette | Radiant Glow, Travel-Friendly
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Highlighter to dazzle a little

Shine as bright as the moon with a silky highlighter. Sweep it across cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of your nose for that radiant Karwachauth glow. A perfect way to enhance your festive makeup with a luminous finish.

10.

MARS Illuminati Base Dewy Primer with Highlighter | Glowy Dewy Primer for Face Makeup | Natural Finish (45ml) (GOLD)
Loading Suggestions...

11.

PAC Focus On Me 3 in 1 Bronzer Highlighter & Blush Palette for Face Makeup | Face Palette with Lightweight Natural Shimmer Glow Compact Powder | Full Coverage & Long Lasting for All Skin Type - Dark
Loading Suggestions...

12.

Forest Essentials Highlighting Glow Kansa | Natural Face Highlighter for Luminous Finish and Radiant Look | Natural Makeup for Face | 5g
Loading Suggestions...

Eye Makeup to perfect the night

Complete your Karwachauth look with defined eyes. From kajal to eyeliner and shimmering shadows, eye makeup adds depth and drama. Whether you prefer a subtle shine or a bold festive smokey eye, let your eyes do the talking.

13.

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara Volumizing, Clump Free, Smudge free, Long-lasting, Black, 9.4ml
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

15.

Forest Essentials Gulaab Khaas Natural Kajal Earth Brown | Made using a traditional method with Pure Ghee & Castor Oil | Intense Cooling Pigment | For Daily Use
Loading Suggestions...

Lipstick that makes the difference

A bold lipstick is a Karwachauth essential. From deep reds to elegant maroons, it adds grace and completes your traditional look. Choose a smudge-proof, long-lasting formula that stays perfect through fasting and celebrations.

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Setting Spray for the makeup to stay put

Lock your makeup in place with a refreshing setting spray. It ensures your look stays flawless throughout the day, resisting sweat, humidity, and long rituals. A must-have for Karwachauth to keep your glow intact until the moonrise.

19.

Epitight Water-Proof Makeup Fixer | Waterproof, Transferproof, Smudgeproof | Long lasting Make-up Setting Spray | 130ml
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

  • Which colours are best for Karwachauth outfits?

    Shades of red, maroon, wine, pink, and gold are the most popular. Some women also prefer pastel tones or designer outfits for a modern twist while keeping the traditional essence alive.

  • What makeup is ideal for Karwachauth?

    Go for a radiant, glowing base with dewy foundation, bold eyeliner, kajal, red or wine lipstick, and a little highlighter. This enhances the festive and ethnic vibe of the look.

  • What essentials should I not miss for Karwachauth puja look?

    Don’t forget sindoor, bindi, bangles, and a puja thali matching your outfit—these are symbolic and complete the traditional celebration look.

  • How can I style my hair for Karwachauth?

    Classic options include bun hairstyles adorned with gajra (flower garlands), soft curls, or half-up styles with decorative pins. These not only look elegant but also pair well with sarees and lehengas.

