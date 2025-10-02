Best nude lipsticks to swear by for all your festive needs; Our top 8 picks for you
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 06:00 pm IST
Get the best nude lipstick shade that would grace your appearance for all your festive needs. Our top 10 picks here.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick- 635 Worth It Medium, 5ml View Details
|
₹529
|
|
|
Kiro Four Play Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lip Stack - Supreme Quad, 6ml | 4 Nude Lipstick Shades | Long-lasting, Transfer-proof, Hydrating, Lightweight | Skin Care Infused with Avocado & Apricot Oils View Details
|
₹940
|
|
|
REVLON Super Lustrous Creme Lipstick, 80% Conditioning Ingredients, intance color, Waterproof, Long-Lasting, 100% Vegan Lipstick, Blushing Nude (637), 4.25 gm View Details
|
₹780
|
|
|
e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick, Richly Pigmented, Nourishing & Long-Lasting Creamy Lipstick, Infused With Jojoba, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Dirty Talk View Details
|
₹804
|
|
|
RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick | 8-Hr long stay Creamy Matte, Non-Drying, Lightweight & Pigmented | Natural infusion of Argan & Avocado | Vegan, Cruelty-Free (Nude Silk) View Details
|
₹1,718
|
|
|
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Cream Finish Hydrating Lipstick (Beige, 0.15 oz) View Details
|
₹1,182
|
|
|
SoulTree Ayurvedic Lipstick - Nude Pink 500, 4gm | Creamy Texture | Enriched with Organic Ghee & Almond Oil | Moistured & Nourished Lips | 4gm View Details
|
₹1,495
|
|
|
MACximal Mini Matte Nude Lipstick - Velvet Teddy (1.7g) View Details
|
₹1,649
|
|
