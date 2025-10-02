Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
Best nude lipsticks to swear by for all your festive needs; Our top 8 picks for you

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 06:00 pm IST

Get the best nude lipstick shade that would grace your appearance for all your festive needs. Our top 10 picks here.

Our Picks

The charm of a nude lipstick is undebatable! The natural appeal and the added charm it renders, nude lipstick shades have become a timeless beauty essential. Be you're heading for a brunch with your friends, or simply it's a casual day at work, a nude lipstick can actually never be a wrong pick.

8 Best nude lipsticks for all skin tones: affordable, long-lasting, & versatile
8 Best nude lipsticks for all skin tones: affordable, long-lasting, & versatile(Pexels)

From soft beige tones to warm brown hues, the right nude lipstick can enhance your natural beauty while giving your lips a refined, chic finish. In this guide, we’ll explore the best nude lipsticks that suit different skin tones, occasions, and preferences—helping you find your go-to shade for that flawless, confident look.

Our top 8 picks of nude lipsticks for you:

1.

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick- 635 Worth It Medium, 5ml
L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick delivers bold, smudge-proof color that lasts all day. Its lightweight formula glides smoothly, giving your lips a high-impact matte finish without dryness. The transfer-resistant technology keeps color intact while offering comfortable wear. Choose from vibrant shades to elevate your look with confidence, long-lasting style, and unmatched durability.

2.

Kiro Four Play Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lip Stack - Supreme Quad, 6ml | 4 Nude Lipstick Shades | Long-lasting, Transfer-proof, Hydrating, Lightweight | Skin Care Infused with Avocado & Apricot Oils
Kiro Four Play Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lip Stack adds effortless glam with four versatile shades in one stack. Its airy texture feels weightless yet provides intense pigment and smooth coverage. The formula resists smudging and fading, keeping your lips vibrant for hours. Style, comfort, and convenience come together in this innovative lip essential.

3.

REVLON Super Lustrous Creme Lipstick, 80% Conditioning Ingredients, intance color, Waterproof, Long-Lasting, 100% Vegan Lipstick, Blushing Nude (637), 4.25 gm
REVLON Super Lustrous Creme Lipstick enhances lips with rich, creamy color and a radiant finish. Infused with vitamin E and avocado oil, it moisturizes while delivering smooth, buildable coverage. The iconic lipstick glides effortlessly for all-day comfort and shine. Choose from timeless shades to express your personality and achieve a luxurious, statement-making lip look.

4.

e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick, Richly Pigmented, Nourishing & Long-Lasting Creamy Lipstick, Infused With Jojoba, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Dirty Talk
e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick combines luxury with affordability in a richly pigmented formula. Its creamy satin texture offers smooth application, intense color payoff, and long-lasting comfort. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it keeps lips soft and supple. Available in trendy shades, this cruelty-free lipstick lets you experiment with bold styles while embracing conscious beauty.

5.

RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick | 8-Hr long stay Creamy Matte, Non-Drying, Lightweight & Pigmented | Natural infusion of Argan & Avocado | Vegan, Cruelty-Free (Nude Silk)
RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick blends Ayurvedic botanicals with modern elegance. Its nourishing formula, enriched with natural oils, hydrates while providing a soft-matte finish. The lipstick glides seamlessly for vibrant color payoff and all-day wear. Eco-friendly and cruelty-free, it brings you clean beauty with luxurious shades that enhance lips naturally and beautifully.

6.

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Cream Finish Hydrating Lipstick (Beige, 0.15 oz)
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Cream Finish Hydrating Lipstick gives lips a burst of color with creamy hydration. Infused with honey nectar, it nourishes while delivering smooth, pigmented coverage. The formula leaves lips soft, supple, and radiant, making it perfect for daily wear. Pick from a wide shade range to create bold, versatile looks effortlessly.

SoulTree Ayurvedic Lipstick in Nude Pink combines natural color with nourishing Ayurvedic care. Formulated with organic ghee, almond oil, and rose, it keeps lips hydrated while offering a soft, elegant finish. The lipstick glides smoothly, delivering subtle pigment perfect for everyday wear. Certified natural and toxin-free, it’s ideal for conscious beauty lovers seeking timeless style.

8.

MACximal Mini Matte Nude Lipstick - Velvet Teddy (1.7g)
MACximal Mini Matte Nude Lipstick delivers iconic MAC quality in a travel-friendly size. Its creamy matte formula provides rich pigment with a smooth, lightweight feel. Long-wearing and fade-resistant, this lipstick enhances your lips with universally flattering nude shades. Perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, it helps you stay stylish, bold, and confident anytime, anywhere.

Similar articles for you:

Makeup kit by Mamaearth: Go all natural with lipsticks, eyeliners, and more; Our top 8 picks

Lipstick set: Why settle for one when you can have different shades for different moods; Here are 8 sets for you

Mamaearth lipsticks: Kiss dry lips goodbye with these nourishing shades

Best Insight lipsticks: Get bold, beautiful, and luscious lips in minutes; Our top picks for you

  • How do I choose the right nude lipstick for my skin tone?

    Fair skin: Go for peachy nudes, light pinks, or beige undertones. Medium skin: Opt for mauve, rose, or caramel shades. Dusky/Deep skin: Rich browns, mocha, and warm terracotta work best.

  • Will nude lipstick make me look pale?

    Not if you choose the right shade for your undertone. Always test a nude shade that is one or two tones darker or warmer than your natural lip color to avoid a “washed-out” look.

  • Can I wear nude lipstick for special occasions?

    Yes! Nude lipsticks can look elegant at parties, weddings, or formal events. Pair them with bold eye makeup (like smokey eyes or winged eyeliner) for a balanced look.

  • How can I make my nude lipstick last longer?

    Exfoliate your lips, apply a hydrating balm, use a lip liner to outline and fill in your lips, and then apply the nude lipstick. You can also dab a little setting powder to lock in the color.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

