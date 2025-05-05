Makeup kit by Mamaearth: Go all natural with lipsticks, eyeliners, and more; Our top 8 picks

Certainly, we all love to have makeup that loves our skin back! And if that is what you have dreamt as well, then say hello to Mamaearth makeup kit. Toxin-free and skin-friendly, Mamaearth gives you a long-lasting and guilt-free glam look. Mamaearth makeup kit for all beauty lovers

Be it a lipstick, an eyeshadow palette or a kajal made from natural ingredients, Mamaearth makeup kit has it all. So, just in case, you want to know more about the makeup kit, here are top 8 makeup products that you must include in your Mamaearth makeup kit.

Get ready for nourished, hydrated lips with the Mamaearth Naturally Matte Lip Serum Combo, that delivers rich colour payoff with a naturally matte finish that feels light as air. The lip serum is infused with vitamin C and nourishing oils that keep your lips soft while offering long-lasting wear. Be it a brunch or a night out, this lip serum duo has you covered.

Specifications Finish: Naturally Matte Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, Avocado Oil Texture: Lightweight, non-sticky Longevity: Up to 12 hours Skin Type: Suitable for all skin types Free From: Parabens, Sulphates, and Mineral Oils Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Naturally Matte Lip Serum Combo For Long Stay - Rosy Nude & Pink Daffodil (3 ml + 3 ml)

Experience skin-like radiance with Mamaearth Hydra-Glow Full Coverage Dewy Finish Liquid Foundation. This foundation is packed with Hyaluronic Acid and vitamin C, that hydrates your skin while giving a flawless, dewy finish. It blends seamlessly, offering buildable full coverage without clogging pores, and stays for up to 12 hours.

Specifications Coverage: Full Finish: Dewy Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, vitamin C Texture: Lightweight and blendable Longevity: Up to 12 hours Skin Type: Dry to combination skin SPF: Contains SPF 30 Available Shades: Multiple skin-tone matching shades Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Hydra-Glow Full Coverage Dewy Finish Liquid Foundation With Vitamin C & Turmeric- 30 Ml|Full Coverage|Gives 3X Instant Glow|12-Hour Long Stay & Hydration|Spf 35|Non-Drying (02 Crème Glow)

A long stay lipstick combo is all you need to beat those long hours. Mamaearth Soft Matte Long Stay Lipstick Duo offers high pigment colour with a soft matte finish that doesn’t dry your lips. This duo is enriched with Shea Butter and vitamin E, and provides nourishment while keeping your look intact for hours. Be it a dinner date or just a casual day at work, swipe on confidence with this comfortable, long-stay lipstick pair.

Specifications Finish: Soft Matte Key Ingredients: Shea Butter, vitamin E Texture: Creamy and non-drying Longevity: Up to 12 hours Skin Type: Suitable for all skin types Free From: Toxins, Parabens, Mineral Oil Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Soft Matte Long Stay Lipstick Duo (3.5 g X 2, Berry Nude + Woody Rose) 12-Hour Long Stay | Comfortable Matte Finish

A compact that brighten and even out your skin, the Mamaearth Glow Full Coverage Compact is there to brighten your day. Infused with vitamin C and Turmeric, this compact offers full coverage with a natural matte finish. It controls shine and enhances your complexion without caking. This compact is your go-to for instant radiance and skin-loving care.

Specifications Coverage: Full Finish: Natural Matte Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, Turmeric Texture: Smooth and blendable SPF: SPF 30 Skin Type: Suitable for all skin types Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Glow Full Coverage Compact For All Skin Types Spf 30 For Up To 3X Instant Glow-9 G Even Toned Complexion Mattifying Up To 16-Hour Oil Control & Sweat-Resistant (Creme Glow),Cream

Glow like never before with Mamaearth Hydra-Glow Illuminating Drops! A skincare-makeup hybrid, these drops hydrate your skin while delivering a luminous, radiant finish. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and vitamin C, they nourish skin and give a lit-from-within glow. Use these drops alone, mix with foundation, or highlight your high points for an instant boost of dewy brilliance.

Specifications Volume: 15ml Free From: Toxins, Parabens Finish: Radiant/Illuminating Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, vitamin C Usage: Alone or mixed with makeup Skin Type: Suitable for all skin types Texture: Lightweight liquid Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Hydra-Glow Illuminating Drops With Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid - 15Ml | All Skin Type Multi-Purpose Primer Drops |Light Moisturizes Skin | Gives Non-Greasy Dewy Finish

Go flawless with Mamaearth Glow Pore Blurring Primer and prep your skin like a pro. Infused with Turmeric and vitamin C, this primer minimises the appearance of pores, smoothens texture, and adds a healthy glow. The velvety formula of this primer creates the perfect base for makeup that stays fresh all day.

Specifications Volume: 30g Free From: Toxins, Parabens Finish: Natural Radiant Key Ingredients: Turmeric, Vitamin C Texture: Smooth, silicone-free Effect: Blurs pores and fine lines Skin Type: Oily to combination skin Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Glow Pore Blurring Primer with Vitamin C & Turmeric - 25 g| Enhances Skin’s Glow | Blurs Pores | Helps Makeup Last Long | Lightweight & Non-Greasy

Define your eyes with the smudge-proof Mamaearth Charcoal Black Glossy Long Stay Kajal pack. This duo delivers intense black pigment with a glossy finish that lasts up to 11 hours. Infused with Chamomile and Castor Oil, it soothes your eyes while providing bold definition.

Specifications Format: Retractable pencil Skin Type: Suitable for sensitive eyes Longevity: Up to 11 hours Texture: Smooth glide Key Ingredients: Chamomile, Castor Oil Finish: Glossy Black Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Pack of 2 Charcoal Black Glossy Long Stay Kajal Pencil With Vitamin C & Chamomile for 11-Hour Smudge-Free, Waterproof Wear

Get bold, beautiful lashes while caring for them too! Enhance your lashes with Mamaearth Lash Care Volumizing Mascara. This mascara is enriched with Castor Oil and Almond Oil, that adds a dramatic volume and length without clumping. Its lightweight, smudge-proof formula ensures your lashes stay defined all day.

Specifications Effect: Volumizing and Lengthening Key Ingredients: Castor Oil, Almond Oil Brush Type: Curling and defining wand Longevity: Up to 12 hours Formula: Smudge-proof, lightweight Skin Type: Safe for sensitive eyes Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Lash Care Volumizing Mascara with Castor Oil & Almond Oil for 2X Instant Volume - 13 g

Check out Mamaearth makeup products on Myntra:

FAQ for Mamaearth makeup kit Are Mamaearth makeup products safe for all skin types? Yes, Mamaearth makeup products are dermatologically tested and made with natural ingredients, making them suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. However, it's recommended to do a patch test before full application.

Is the makeup kit vegan and cruelty-free? Yes, Mamaearth products are cruelty-free and most are vegan. Check the label or product description for specific certification details.

Is the makeup kit suitable for teenagers? Yes, due to its gentle, toxin-free formulation, the kit is suitable for teens. However, parental discretion is advised for younger teens.

Are the products long-lasting? Yes, the products in the kit are designed to offer long-lasting wear, though exact durability may vary depending on skin type and environmental factors.

How do I choose the right shade for my skin tone? Mamaearth offers a shade guide on their website to help you pick the most suitable shade for your complexion. You can also consult customer reviews or reach out to their customer service for help.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.