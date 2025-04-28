Faces Canada makeup kit: From lipsticks to mascaras; your one-stop solution for all your makeup needs

Are you ready to turn every day into a glam day? Meet your new beauty BFF: the Faces Canada Makeup Kit, after all, your makeup game should be on point! From rich colour payoff lipsticks and vibrant eyeshadows to smudge-proof kajals and dewy finished foundations, Faces Canada is your one-stop solution for all your makeup needs. Faces Canada makeup kit is your one-stop solution for all your makeup look(Pexels)

Be it for your daily office wear, or for a sundowner party, Faces Canada is an all-in-one palette crafted for every mood, moment, and magic you want to create. Let's check out all thing makeup by Faces Canada:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

An eyeshadow palette to unleash your inner artist, FACES CANADA Professional 25 In 1 Eyeshadow Palette is a versatile palette. From dreamy mattes to dazzling shimmers, it offers a stunning array of 25 richly pigmented shades. Be it your wish to slay a daytime glam or a bold night-out look, this palette has you covered. Blend, layer, and create endless eye-catching combinations with these buttery eyeshadow shades.

Specifications Type: Multi-shade eyeshadow palette Number of Shades: 25 highly pigmented colors Texture: Mix of matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes Formula: Long-wearing, smooth blendability Suitable For: Daytime, party, and professional looks Additional Features: Travel-friendly, cruelty-free Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

A foundation with serum! Yes, time to experience flawless, second-skin beauty with FACES CANADA Ultime Pro Natural Matte Second Skin Serum Foundation. Its feather-light formula effortlessly melts into the skin, offering a natural, matte finish that feels like nothing yet covers everything! This serum foundation is infused with skincare ingredients. It hydrates while providing buildable coverage, making it perfect for everyday wear.

Specifications Type: Serum-based matte foundation Additional Features: Long-wear, dermatologically tested Skin Types: Suitable for all skin types, especially normal to oily skin Texture: Lightweight and breathable Finish: Natural matte Key Ingredients: Enriched with skin-loving ingredients for nourishment Coverage: Medium to buildable full coverage Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Glow like never before with the FACES CANADA Set Of 2 Strobe Creams! This combo of 2 strobe creams is perfect for a radiant boost. These multitasking marvels hydrate, brighten, and add a natural luminosity to your skin. Wear them under foundation for a lit-from-within glow, or dab on high points for a stunning highlight. The creamy, lightweight formula blends seamlessly, giving you a dewy, fresh finish that’s absolutely irresistible.

Specifications Type: Illuminating strobe cream Pack: Set of 2 Additional Features: Hydrating, blends easily Skin Compatibility: Suitable for all skin types Usage: Can be used alone, under foundation, or as a highlighter Effect: Provides a natural glow and dewy finish Texture: Lightweight, creamy formula Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Simplify your beauty routine with the FACES CANADA Second Skin 4 in 1 Face Palette. This palette features a perfectly curated blush, bronzer, highlighter, and compact powder. Each silky formula blends like a dream, enhancing your natural beauty with a soft-focus finish. This sleek palette is your secret weapon for radiant, sculpted, and flawless skin in minutes.

Specifications Type: Multi-purpose face palette Additional Features: Compact and travel-friendly design Suitable For: Daily wear and special occasions Finish: Natural, radiant finish Texture: Smooth, blendable powder formulas Includes: Blush, highlighter, contour, and setting powder Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

A lipstick that stays put even when you're sipping the coffee! The FACES CANADA Comfy Silk Lightweight & Transfer-Proof Satin Matte HD Lip Color offers plush, saturated colour with a silky satin matte finish. The weightless formula feels incredibly comfortable while being transfer-proof and long-lasting.

Specifications Type: Satin matte HD liquid lipstick Additional Features: Non-drying formula, comfortable wear Pigmentation: High colour payoff in a single swipe Longevity: Transfer-proof and long-wearing Texture: Lightweight, silky smooth Finish: Satin matte Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Set, blur, and perfect your makeup in one sweep with the FACES CANADA 3 in 1 HD Matte Compact. Designed for the modern multitasker, this compact acts as a setting powder, foundation, and touch-up powder all-in-one. Its ultra-fine formula delivers a flawless matte finish while controlling shine without feeling heavy. It is perfect for every skin tone.

Specifications Type: 3-in-1 compact powder Functions: Conceals, sets, and mattifies Texture: Ultra-fine, smooth texture Finish: Natural matte HD finish Skin Types: Suitable for all skin types Additional Features: Lightweight, buildable coverage, easy to carry Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Your makeup’s best-kept secret is here, the FACES CANADA Ultime Pro Perfecting Primer! This lightweight, silky-smooth primer blurs pores, smooths skin texture, and creates the perfect canvas for a flawless foundation application. This primer is infused with skin-loving ingredients, that keeps your makeup fresh and long-lasting while controlling excess oil.

Specifications Type: Face primer Texture: Lightweight, silky gel Finish: Smooth, pore-blurring matte finish Benefits: Extends makeup wear, evens skin tone, minimizes pores Skin Types: Suitable for all skin types Additional Features: Non-comedogenic, dermatologically tested Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Finally, a makeup fixer to fix everything! FACES CANADA Ultime Pro Makeup Fixer is here to lock in your flawless look. This refreshing spray sets your makeup beautifully, preventing melting, fading, or creasing throughout the day. It is enriched with skin-nourishing ingredients that not only keeps your makeup intact but also gives a fresh, dewy finish.

Specifications Type: Makeup setting spray Texture: Fine mist Finish: Fresh, dewy look Benefits: Sets makeup for long-lasting wear, refreshes skin Suitable For: All skin types Additional Features: Lightweight, non-sticky formula, quick-drying Click Here to Buy

Few more Makeup essentials by Faces Canada:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Huda Beauty makeup kit: From matte to metallic-lipsticks, foundations, and more to ace the glam look

Nail polishes to give your nails a poppy touch; Our top 8 picks for you from Myntra fwd

Price drop on Jaguar perfumes: Get these luxurious scents at up to 60% off on Myntra

Best CC creams for a flawless skin: Top 8 picks that even out your skin tone beautifully

FAQ for Faces Canada makeup kit Is the makeup kit suitable for beginners? Absolutely! Many Faces Canada kits are curated for ease of use, making them ideal for beginners as well as makeup enthusiasts.

What products are included in the Faces Canada Makeup Kit? The Faces Canada Makeup Kit typically includes a combination of essentials like primer, foundation, compact powder, eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, and sometimes blush or highlighter. Exact contents may vary by kit type.

Is the makeup kit suitable for all skin types? Yes, Faces Canada formulates its products to be suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. However, it’s recommended to do a patch test if you have very sensitive or allergy-prone skin.

Are the products cruelty-free? Yes, Faces Canada is a cruelty-free brand. None of their products are tested on animals.

What is the shelf life of the products in the kit? Most Faces Canada products have a shelf life of 2-3 years unopened. After opening, it’s best to use them within 6 to 12 months, depending on the product type.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.