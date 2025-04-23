Huda Beauty makeup kit: From matte to metallic-lipsticks, foundations, and more to ace the glam look

Huda Beauty needs no introduction in the makeup world. In fact, every makeup enthusiast knows and swears by this brand. From velvety lipsticks that flirt with every pout to eyeshadow palettes that turn your eyelids into canvases of cosmic colour, each Huda Beauty product is a celebration of bold self-expression. Huda beauty makeup products for a glam look

Be it sultry smoky eye or chasing that glass-skin glow, Huda Beauty doesn’t just enhance your features, it empowers your confidence. So, for all you make up lovers, here is all Huda Beauty makeup range you need to have in your beauty arsenal.

Say hello to flawless skin with the Huda Beauty FauxFilter Luminous Matte Foundation. This high-coverage foundation gives you a smooth, airbrushed finish with a luminous matte effect that lasts all day. This foundation is ideal for all skin types, and it effortlessly blurs imperfections, evens out skin tone, and keeps shine under control without drying your skin. Be it a glam night out or a busy workday, this foundation ensures you're selfie-ready all time.

Specifications Finish: Luminous Matte Coverage: Full Skin Type: All skin types Longevity: Up to 24 hours wear Non-comedogenic: Yes Fragrance-free: Yes Click Here to Buy

This highly pigmented Eyeshadow Palette by Huda Beauty features 18 rich, high-impact shades. From creamy mattes, sparkling metallics, and innovative gel-to-powder textures for a limitless range of looks. From bold golds to soft nudes, each pigment glides on smoothly and blends like a dream.

Specifications Shades: 18 Finishes: Matte, Metallic, Gel-to-Powder Pigmentation: High Blendability: Seamless Mirror Included: Yes Cruelty-Free: Yes Paraben-Free: Yes Click Here to Buy

Want an intense colour payoff and long-lasting comfort? Then trust this Huda Beauty’s Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Lipstick. This transfer-proof lipstick hugs your lips in rich pigment while keeping them hydrated and soft throughout the day. The lightweight texture dries down to a true matte without cracking or fading. From bold reds to everyday nudes, these Huda Beauty lipsticks are perfect for effortless glam, offering kiss-proof wear.

Specifications Finish: Matte Transfer-Proof: Yes Longevity: Up to 8 hours Hydrating: Yes Vegan: Yes Applicator: Doe-foot Click Here to Buy

Swipe on bold, dramatic colour with the Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick. Designed for one-stroke pigment payoff, this lipstick delivers a creamy, matte finish that feels weightless and non-drying. Be it a classic red or a modern nude, each shade is curated to flatter your skin tone and mood. This lipstick is your secret weapon for confidence in a bullet.

Specifications Finish: Matte Texture: Creamy Coverage: Full Longevity: Long-lasting Formula: Non-drying Cruelty-Free: Yes Click Here to Buy

Define and intensify your eyes with Huda Beauty’s Creamy Kohl Eye Pencil. This long wear, waterproof eye pencil glides on like silk for precise lines or a smoky blend. This kajal is perfect for waterline or lash line as it sets in seconds and stays put all day without smudging. Go for a classic wing or a dramatic smoky eye, this kohl pencil brings bold definition with creamy ease.

Specifications Texture: Creamy Waterproof: Yes Longwear: Up to 12 hours Smudge-Proof: Yes Use: Waterline, Lash line Finish: Matte Sharpenable: Yes Click Here to Buy

For a second-skin finish that feels like air, the Huda Beauty Easy Blur Foundation is your go-to. This lightweight formula offers natural coverage that blurs pores and imperfections without looking cakey. It melts into the skin for a soft-focus effect and flexible wear and is ideal for everyday use.

Specifications Coverage: Light to Medium Finish: Natural, Airbrushed Weight: Lightweight Skin Type: All Non-comedogenic: Yes Fragrance-Free: Yes Click Here to Buy

Set, bake, and snatch with ease using the Huda Beauty Easy Bake & Snatch Compact Powder. This ultra-fine pressed powder blurs pores, controls shine, and sets your makeup to perfection. This powder is perfect for touch-ups on the go or a full glam, photo-ready look.

Specifications Finish: Matte Texture: Pressed, Silky Use: Setting, Baking, Touch-ups Oil Control: Yes Flashback-Free: Yes Portable: Yes Click Here to Buy

Unleash the full potential of your lashes with Huda Beauty's Legit Lashes Volumizing Mascara, a dual-ended powerhouse that delivers extreme volume, dramatic curl, and intense length. This cult-favorite mascara features two unique brushes and formulas in one sleek tube to give you complete lash customization.

Specifications Type: Dual-ended (Volume & Curl/Length) Finish: Intense Black Smudge-Proof: Yes Flake-Free: Yes Brushes: 2 different applicators Longevity: All-day wear Cruelty-Free: Yes Click Here to Buy

FAQ for Huda Beauty makeup products Are Huda Beauty products cruelty-free? Yes, Huda Beauty is a cruelty-free brand. None of their products are tested on animals.

Are Huda Beauty products vegan? While many of Huda Beauty's products are vegan, not all are. Be sure to check the ingredients list on each product page or packaging for confirmation.

How do I find the right shade for my skin tone? Huda Beauty offers a wide range of shades and undertones. Use the shade-matching guide available on the product page or try the virtual try-on tool on the Huda Beauty website.

Are Huda Beauty foundations suitable for oily or dry skin? Yes! Huda Beauty has formulas for different skin types: #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Foundation – ideal for oily/combination skin. #FauxFilter Skin Finish Stick – great for normal to dry skin with buildable coverage.

How long do the products last after opening? Most Huda Beauty products have a shelf life of 12 to 24 months after opening. Check the packaging for the Period After Opening (PAO) symbol for specific details.

