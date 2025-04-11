Menu Explore
Versace and Prada perfume price drop alert! Our top 10 luxury scents that will make you smell divine!

ByShweta Pandey
Apr 11, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Step into the opulent world of luxury perfumes with Versace and Prada perfume price drop alert. Here are our top 10 picks for you.

Suggestions included in this article

Versace and Prada perfume price drop alert(Pexels)
Versace and Prada perfume price drop alert(Pexels)

Versace perfumes are not just an ordinary bottle of scent, they are a world full of opulence and allure, where every spritz tells a story of luxury, elegance, and bold individuality. From the fresh, flirtatious charm of Bright Crystal to the deep, seductive allure of Eros, Versace crafts fragrances that embody passion and power.

However, with the hefty price tag attached, not everyone can think of owning a Versace. But if that is what is bothering you, we have good news for you. Myntra is offering up to 20% off on Versace perfumes to help you make a style statement and to smell divine.

So, here are the best Versace perfumes that leave a trail of timeless sophistication wherever you go.

Up to 25% off on Prada perfumes:

1.

Prada Men LHomme Eau De Toilette
Step into sophistication with Prada L’Homme Eau De Toilette. This perfume effortlessly blends modern elegance with timeless masculinity. The top notes of neroli meets warm amber and iris to create a scent that’s both confident and alluring. Perfect for the man who thrives on contrast—cool yet passionate, classic yet contemporary. Be it a day at the office or a night out, this fragrance adapts seamlessly to your lifestyle.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Woody Chypre
Top Notes:
Neroli, Black Pepper, Cardamom
Heart Notes:
Iris, Violet, Geranium
Base Notes:
Amber, Cedarwood, Patchouli
Longevity:
Moderate
Sillage:
Moderate
Bottle Sizes:
50ml, 100ml
Best For:
Daytime, Office, All Seasons
Click Here to Buy

2.

Prada Women Candy Eau De Parfum
Bold, sweet addictive, Prada Candy Eau De Parfum is an indulgent treat for any woman. This playful and seductive fragrance combines the top notes of warm caramel with powdery musk and sweet vanilla to create a scent that’s impossible to forget. This luxury bottle is designed for the woman who’s unapologetically herself—fun, fierce, and always fabulous. Its long-lasting impression makes it perfect for nights out.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Oriental Vanilla
Top Notes:
Caramel
Heart Notes:
Musk, Powdery Notes
Base Notes:
Vanilla, Benzoin
Longevity:
Long-lasting
Sillage:
Strong
Best For:
Evening, Fall/Winter
Bottle Sizes:
30ml, 50ml, 80ml
Launch Year:
2011
Click Here to Buy

3.

Prada Women Paradoxe Eau de Parfum
A timeless fragrance for the multifaceted woman who defies expectations! This Eau de Parfum celebrates the many facets of modern womanhood—soft yet strong, subtle yet striking. With top notes of neroli, white musk, and amber accord, it unfolds like a mystery, evolving with each hour. Made for the woman who embraces every part of herself, this scent is both daring and elegant.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Floral Amber
Top Notes:
Neroli, Calabrian Bergamot, Tangerine
Heart Notes:
Orange Blossom, Jasmine Sambac, Neroli Essence
Base Notes:
Amber Accord, White Musk, Vanilla
Longevity:
Long-lasting
Bottle Sizes:
30ml, 50ml, 90ml
Sillage:
Moderate to Strong
Best For:
Day and Night, All Seasons
Click Here to Buy

4.

Prada Men Luna Rossa Carbon Eau De Toilette
Bold and modern, Prada Luna Rossa Carbon is a rugged yet refined Eau De Toilette. Inspired by the power of nature and technology, this perfume combines metallic freshness with earthy warmth. This perfume has heart notes of lavender blended with the base notes of dry amber and patchouli, elevated by notes of bergamot and coal. This perfume is simply perfect for the man who commands attention effortlessly and is perfect for workdays, date nights, and everything in between.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Aromatic Fougere
Top Notes:
Bergamot, Pepper
Heart Notes:
Lavender, Metallic Notes, Coal
Base Notes:
Patchouli, Dry Amber
Longevity:
Long-lasting
Sillage:
Moderate
Bottle Sizes:
50ml, 100ml
Best For:
All Occasions, Spring/Fall
Click Here to Buy

5.

Prada Men Luna Rossa Black Eau de Parfum
Dark, mysterious, and magnetic, Prada Luna Rossa Black is the scent of nightfall. This Eau de Parfum channels sensual energy with warm notes of amber, coumarin, and patchouli, contrasted by bergamot and angelica. It’s a fragrance for the daring man who owns every room he walks into. Deep and smooth, it’s your perfect signature for evening wear or when you're feeling bold and enigmatic. Let your presence linger.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Amber Woody
Top Notes:
Bergamot
Heart Notes:
Angelica, Patchouli
Base Notes:
Amber, Coumarin, Musk
Longevity:
Long-lasting
Sillage:
Strong
Best For:
Evening, Fall/Winter
Bottle Sizes:
50ml, 100ml
Click Here to Buy

6.

Versace Women Dylan Purple Eau De Parfum
A floral-fruity explosion, Versace Dylan Purple Eau De Parfum is bold femininity wrapped in elegance. Juicy pear and bergamot dance with purple freesia and mahonial, balanced by smooth musk and Ambrofix. It’s the scent of joy, freedom, and a radiant woman who lights up the room. Vibrant and classy, it’s your go-to fragrance for daytime glamour or spontaneous adventures. Turn every moment into a statement.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Floral Fruity
Top Notes:
Pear, Bergamot
Heart Notes:
Purple Freesia, Pomarose, Mahonial
Base Notes:
Ambrofix, Iso E Super, Belambre, Cedarwood
Longevity:
Moderate to Long-lasting
Sillage:
Moderate
Best For:
Daytime, Spring/Summer
Bottle Sizes:
30ml, 50ml, 100ml
Click Here to Buy

7.

Versace Dylan Turquoise Natural Spray Eau De Toilette
Escape to the sea with Versace Dylan Turquoise. This refreshing Eau De Toilette is a splash of paradise—vibrant lemon, juicy guava, and jasmine petals deliver a breezy, youthful charm. Grounded by musk and cedarwood, it’s both sparkling and sensual. Whether you're chasing sunsets or strolling through summer markets, this scent brings sun-drenched vibes to every step. Dive into freshness, bottled.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Floral Fruity
Top Notes:
Lemon, Mandarin, Pink Pepper
Heart Notes:
Guava, Jasmine, Freesia
Base Notes:
Clearwood, Musk, Cedar
Longevity:
Moderate
Sillage:
Light to Moderate
Best For:
Daytime, Summer
Bottle Sizes:
30ml, 50ml, 100ml
Click Here to Buy

8.

Versace Men Dylan Blue Eau de Toilette
Command the room with Versace Dylan Blue. This powerful Eau de Toilette is masculinity redefined—bergamot and grapefruit meet black pepper, incense, and tonka bean in a bold blend. The result? A magnetic scent that oozes confidence and style. Perfect for any man who lives life on his own terms. Day or night, Dylan Blue makes your mark before you even speak. Versace elegance meets modern edge.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Aromatic Fougere
Top Notes:
Calabrian Bergamot, Grapefruit, Aquatic Notes
Heart Notes:
Black Pepper, Incense, Papyrus, Violet Leaves
Base Notes:
Musk, Tonka Bean, Saffron
Longevity:
Long-lasting
Sillage:
Strong
Bottle Sizes:
30ml, 50ml, 100ml
Best For:
All Occasions, All Seasons
Click Here to Buy

9.

Versace Women Yellow Diamond Eau De Toilette
Bright, luxurious, and full of sparkle—Versace Yellow Diamond is the ultimate ode to radiant femininity. Fresh lemon and pear blend into delicate mimosa and orange blossom, finished with sensual amber and musk. It's like sunshine in a bottle, created for the woman who loves to shine. Light enough for day, but unforgettable all night. Feel like a gem every time you wear it.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Floral
Top Notes:
Lemon, Bergamot, Neroli, Pear Sorbet
Heart Notes:
Orange Blossom, Mimosa, Freesia
Longevity:
Moderate
Base Notes:
Amber, Musk, Guaiac Wood
Sillage:
Moderate
Best For:
Daytime, Spring/Summer
Bottle Sizes:
30ml, 50ml, 90ml
Click Here to Buy

10.

Versace Pour Femme Dylan Blue Eau De Parfum
Bold meets elegance in Versace Pour Femme Dylan Blue. This captivating Eau De Parfum exudes strength with floral-fruity notes like blackcurrant, apple, jasmine, and rose. A creamy base of musk and patchouli wraps it in sensuality. For the woman who’s confident, feminine, and totally unforgettable. It’s a scent that commands attention but feels like second skin. Every spray says: “I’ve arrived.”

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Floral Fruity Woody
Top Notes:
Blackcurrant, Apple, Clover
Heart Notes:
Jasmine, Rose, Peach
Base Notes:
Styrax, White Woods, Musk, Patchouli
Longevity:
Long-lasting
Sillage:
Strong
Best For:
Evening, Fall/Winter
Bottle Sizes:
30ml, 50ml, 100ml
Click Here to Buy

Top three features of Prada and Versace perfumes:

Best PerfumeFragrance FamilyLongevityBest For
Prada L’Homme Eau De ToiletteWoody FloralModerate (4–6 hours)Daily wear, office settings
Prada Candy Eau De ParfumOriental VanillaLong-lasting (6–8 hours)Evening outings, special occasions
Prada Paradoxe Eau de ParfumFloral AmberLong-lasting (6–8 hours)Versatile, day-to-night transitions
Prada Luna Rossa Carbon Eau De ToiletteAromatic FougereModerate (4–6 hours)Casual wear, daytime activities
Prada Luna Rossa Black Eau de ParfumAmber WoodyLong-lasting (6–8 hours)Evening wear, formal events
Versace Dylan Purple Eau De ParfumFloral FruityModerate (4–6 hours)Spring and summer days
Versace Dylan Turquoise Eau De ToiletteFloral FruityModerate (4–6 hours)Beach outings, warm weather
Versace Dylan Blue Eau de ToiletteAromatic FougereLong-lasting (6–8 hours)Daily wear, versatile occasions
Versace Yellow Diamond Eau De ToiletteFloralModerate (4–6 hours)Daytime wear, spring and summer
Versace Pour Femme Dylan Blue Eau De ParfumFloral Fruity WoodyLong-lasting (6–8 hours)Confident, modern femininity

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
