Versace and Prada perfume price drop alert! Our top 10 luxury scents that will make you smell divine!

Versace and Prada perfume price drop alert(Pexels)

Versace perfumes are not just an ordinary bottle of scent, they are a world full of opulence and allure, where every spritz tells a story of luxury, elegance, and bold individuality. From the fresh, flirtatious charm of Bright Crystal to the deep, seductive allure of Eros, Versace crafts fragrances that embody passion and power.

However, with the hefty price tag attached, not everyone can think of owning a Versace. But if that is what is bothering you, we have good news for you. Myntra is offering up to 20% off on Versace perfumes to help you make a style statement and to smell divine.

So, here are the best Versace perfumes that leave a trail of timeless sophistication wherever you go.

Up to 25% off on Prada perfumes:

Step into sophistication with Prada L’Homme Eau De Toilette. This perfume effortlessly blends modern elegance with timeless masculinity. The top notes of neroli meets warm amber and iris to create a scent that’s both confident and alluring. Perfect for the man who thrives on contrast—cool yet passionate, classic yet contemporary. Be it a day at the office or a night out, this fragrance adapts seamlessly to your lifestyle.

Specifications Fragrance Family: Woody Chypre Top Notes: Neroli, Black Pepper, Cardamom Heart Notes: Iris, Violet, Geranium Base Notes: Amber, Cedarwood, Patchouli Longevity: Moderate Sillage: Moderate Bottle Sizes: 50ml, 100ml Best For: Daytime, Office, All Seasons Click Here to Buy

Bold, sweet addictive, Prada Candy Eau De Parfum is an indulgent treat for any woman. This playful and seductive fragrance combines the top notes of warm caramel with powdery musk and sweet vanilla to create a scent that’s impossible to forget. This luxury bottle is designed for the woman who’s unapologetically herself—fun, fierce, and always fabulous. Its long-lasting impression makes it perfect for nights out.

Specifications Fragrance Family: Oriental Vanilla Top Notes: Caramel Heart Notes: Musk, Powdery Notes Base Notes: Vanilla, Benzoin Longevity: Long-lasting Sillage: Strong Best For: Evening, Fall/Winter Bottle Sizes: 30ml, 50ml, 80ml Launch Year: 2011 Click Here to Buy

A timeless fragrance for the multifaceted woman who defies expectations! This Eau de Parfum celebrates the many facets of modern womanhood—soft yet strong, subtle yet striking. With top notes of neroli, white musk, and amber accord, it unfolds like a mystery, evolving with each hour. Made for the woman who embraces every part of herself, this scent is both daring and elegant.

Specifications Fragrance Family: Floral Amber Top Notes: Neroli, Calabrian Bergamot, Tangerine Heart Notes: Orange Blossom, Jasmine Sambac, Neroli Essence Base Notes: Amber Accord, White Musk, Vanilla Longevity: Long-lasting Bottle Sizes: 30ml, 50ml, 90ml Sillage: Moderate to Strong Best For: Day and Night, All Seasons Click Here to Buy

Bold and modern, Prada Luna Rossa Carbon is a rugged yet refined Eau De Toilette. Inspired by the power of nature and technology, this perfume combines metallic freshness with earthy warmth. This perfume has heart notes of lavender blended with the base notes of dry amber and patchouli, elevated by notes of bergamot and coal. This perfume is simply perfect for the man who commands attention effortlessly and is perfect for workdays, date nights, and everything in between.

Specifications Fragrance Family: Aromatic Fougere Top Notes: Bergamot, Pepper Heart Notes: Lavender, Metallic Notes, Coal Base Notes: Patchouli, Dry Amber Longevity: Long-lasting Sillage: Moderate Bottle Sizes: 50ml, 100ml Best For: All Occasions, Spring/Fall Click Here to Buy

Dark, mysterious, and magnetic, Prada Luna Rossa Black is the scent of nightfall. This Eau de Parfum channels sensual energy with warm notes of amber, coumarin, and patchouli, contrasted by bergamot and angelica. It’s a fragrance for the daring man who owns every room he walks into. Deep and smooth, it’s your perfect signature for evening wear or when you're feeling bold and enigmatic. Let your presence linger.

Specifications Fragrance Family: Amber Woody Top Notes: Bergamot Heart Notes: Angelica, Patchouli Base Notes: Amber, Coumarin, Musk Longevity: Long-lasting Sillage: Strong Best For: Evening, Fall/Winter Bottle Sizes: 50ml, 100ml Click Here to Buy

A floral-fruity explosion, Versace Dylan Purple Eau De Parfum is bold femininity wrapped in elegance. Juicy pear and bergamot dance with purple freesia and mahonial, balanced by smooth musk and Ambrofix. It’s the scent of joy, freedom, and a radiant woman who lights up the room. Vibrant and classy, it’s your go-to fragrance for daytime glamour or spontaneous adventures. Turn every moment into a statement.

Specifications Fragrance Family: Floral Fruity Top Notes: Pear, Bergamot Heart Notes: Purple Freesia, Pomarose, Mahonial Base Notes: Ambrofix, Iso E Super, Belambre, Cedarwood Longevity: Moderate to Long-lasting Sillage: Moderate Best For: Daytime, Spring/Summer Bottle Sizes: 30ml, 50ml, 100ml Click Here to Buy

Escape to the sea with Versace Dylan Turquoise. This refreshing Eau De Toilette is a splash of paradise—vibrant lemon, juicy guava, and jasmine petals deliver a breezy, youthful charm. Grounded by musk and cedarwood, it’s both sparkling and sensual. Whether you're chasing sunsets or strolling through summer markets, this scent brings sun-drenched vibes to every step. Dive into freshness, bottled.

Specifications Fragrance Family: Floral Fruity Top Notes: Lemon, Mandarin, Pink Pepper Heart Notes: Guava, Jasmine, Freesia Base Notes: Clearwood, Musk, Cedar Longevity: Moderate Sillage: Light to Moderate Best For: Daytime, Summer Bottle Sizes: 30ml, 50ml, 100ml Click Here to Buy

Command the room with Versace Dylan Blue. This powerful Eau de Toilette is masculinity redefined—bergamot and grapefruit meet black pepper, incense, and tonka bean in a bold blend. The result? A magnetic scent that oozes confidence and style. Perfect for any man who lives life on his own terms. Day or night, Dylan Blue makes your mark before you even speak. Versace elegance meets modern edge.

Specifications Fragrance Family: Aromatic Fougere Top Notes: Calabrian Bergamot, Grapefruit, Aquatic Notes Heart Notes: Black Pepper, Incense, Papyrus, Violet Leaves Base Notes: Musk, Tonka Bean, Saffron Longevity: Long-lasting Sillage: Strong Bottle Sizes: 30ml, 50ml, 100ml Best For: All Occasions, All Seasons Click Here to Buy

Bright, luxurious, and full of sparkle—Versace Yellow Diamond is the ultimate ode to radiant femininity. Fresh lemon and pear blend into delicate mimosa and orange blossom, finished with sensual amber and musk. It's like sunshine in a bottle, created for the woman who loves to shine. Light enough for day, but unforgettable all night. Feel like a gem every time you wear it.

Specifications Fragrance Family: Floral Top Notes: Lemon, Bergamot, Neroli, Pear Sorbet Heart Notes: Orange Blossom, Mimosa, Freesia Longevity: Moderate Base Notes: Amber, Musk, Guaiac Wood Sillage: Moderate Best For: Daytime, Spring/Summer Bottle Sizes: 30ml, 50ml, 90ml Click Here to Buy

Bold meets elegance in Versace Pour Femme Dylan Blue. This captivating Eau De Parfum exudes strength with floral-fruity notes like blackcurrant, apple, jasmine, and rose. A creamy base of musk and patchouli wraps it in sensuality. For the woman who’s confident, feminine, and totally unforgettable. It’s a scent that commands attention but feels like second skin. Every spray says: “I’ve arrived.”

Specifications Fragrance Family: Floral Fruity Woody Top Notes: Blackcurrant, Apple, Clover Heart Notes: Jasmine, Rose, Peach Base Notes: Styrax, White Woods, Musk, Patchouli Longevity: Long-lasting Sillage: Strong Best For: Evening, Fall/Winter Bottle Sizes: 30ml, 50ml, 100ml Click Here to Buy

Top three features of Prada and Versace perfumes:

Best Perfume Fragrance Family Longevity Best For Prada L’Homme Eau De Toilette Woody Floral Moderate (4–6 hours) Daily wear, office settings Prada Candy Eau De Parfum Oriental Vanilla Long-lasting (6–8 hours) Evening outings, special occasions Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum Floral Amber Long-lasting (6–8 hours) Versatile, day-to-night transitions Prada Luna Rossa Carbon Eau De Toilette Aromatic Fougere Moderate (4–6 hours) Casual wear, daytime activities Prada Luna Rossa Black Eau de Parfum Amber Woody Long-lasting (6–8 hours) Evening wear, formal events Versace Dylan Purple Eau De Parfum Floral Fruity Moderate (4–6 hours) Spring and summer days Versace Dylan Turquoise Eau De Toilette Floral Fruity Moderate (4–6 hours) Beach outings, warm weather Versace Dylan Blue Eau de Toilette Aromatic Fougere Long-lasting (6–8 hours) Daily wear, versatile occasions Versace Yellow Diamond Eau De Toilette Floral Moderate (4–6 hours) Daytime wear, spring and summer Versace Pour Femme Dylan Blue Eau De Parfum Floral Fruity Woody Long-lasting (6–8 hours) Confident, modern femininity

