This is us: Meet the man making documentaries about everyday Indian families

“Do you remember that story Dadu used to tell,” can be a heart-breaking question when the grandfather in question is no longer around to answer it. In this way, we quietly lose family lore, treasured memories, and all the details we didn’t listen to hard enough.

Most are tales no one else now knows: About the uncles who got lost in a forest while on holiday, and claim to have come face to face with an elephant. The power outage that led to a valiantly fought game of antakshari. The parents who watched their daughter take her first steps in their under-construction house, the smell of concrete and paint still hanging in the air.

In another era, when time seemed more abundant, one anecdote sparked another, aided by cups of tea; and the stories lived on. Today, we try to hold on, but distractions abound. And suddenly it’s: I can’t remember that story Dadu used to tell.

Last year, copywriter-turned-filmmaker Robbie KCee decided to launch a service that could help. Famdocs makes documentaries about regular families.

Clients pick their subjects and choose an ideal runtime. He then turns up to document their day, capture unscripted moments, and conduct days-long interviews in which they may unpack heirlooms, pore over photo albums, sing or play a musical instrument, as their mood dictates.

He then edits the footage, adds music, and hands over a 30- to 40-minute film. (Prices start at ₹5 lakh for a documentary and ₹1.5 lakh for a Famvoice video featuring just one person.)

“We’re all connected constantly, but not really,” says KCee, 42. “We’ve stopped really talking and listening to each other.”

It was regret about this that led to the idea for Famdocs.

In 2022, after a slipped disc left him temporarily bedbound, he began to spend concentrated hours with his daughter Hosanna, then 10, and found that she was full of questions about his mother, who had died a decade earlier.

“Hosanna keeps losing things like her pencil box,” he says, smiling. “While my wife gets annoyed, I’m amused because I was the same at her age. When I told her this, she asked: Then what would Dadi do? Did she scold you?”

Of course she did. But she wasn’t around to go into it with her granddaughter.

“As I told Hosanna stories of my mother, I found myself really wishing I had recorded the things she used to say,” KCee says. “So this is a chance to record a loved one: quirks, laughter, sketchy memories and all.”