Vijay’s delimitation stand sparks row in Tamil Nadu, Opposition accuses him of 'U-turn'

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday sought a “clear legislative assurance” from the Centre that southern states would not lose their share of seats in Parliament because they have successfully controlled population growth. His remarks triggered a political row in the state, with the DMK and AIADMK accusing him of changing his stand on delimitation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay at the 31st Southern Regional Council Meeting at Mahabalipuram, in Chengalpattu on Thursday. (@CMOTamilnadu)

Vijay made the remarks at the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Mahabalipuram. However, he did not repeat a resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly on August 12, which called for the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be permanently frozen and the existing allocation of seats among states to be retained.

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“I urge the Union government to provide a clear legislative assurance that no state will suffer a reduction in its percentage of representation in Parliament on account of its success in population stabilisation,” Vijay said.

He said such an assurance would promote fairness, protect the federal balance and strengthen the confidence of states in democratic institutions.