Tamil Nadu CM Vijay makes three requests to home minister Amit Shah – delimitation, NEET and…
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay also urged the Union government to review the existing legal framework to effectively address emerging substance abuse among youth.
Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday participated in the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council along with other CMs of the region and made three key requests before Union home minister Amit Shah -- one on delimitation, another on NEET and a third on drug control.
Along with Vijay, Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar and Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu were also in attendance at the meeting at the Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel in Kovalam, Chengalpet district in Tamil Nadu. The Council was hosted by the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government.
CM Vijay's three appeals to Centre
Delimitation Bill
Addressing the meeting, Vijay sought firm assurance from the Centre that no state would lose parliamentary representation as a result of the proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026.
Deep Dive
"As the freeze on the allocation of Lok Sabha seats based on the 1971 Census approaches its end and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, is considered, there is a genuine and shared concern across the Southern States that delimitation based predominantly on populations may diminish our collective voice in Parliament," the Tamil Nadu CM said.
He argued that with the delimitation bill, the southern states should not be penalised for their achievements in population stability, news agency ANI reported.
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CM Vijay said the southern states have, from the forefront, achieved population stabilisation, human development, and economic growth.
"These achievements reflect the successful implementation of national priorities and should not result in a reduction of our representation. Public policy must not inadvertently penalise States for fulfilling national objectives," he added.
"I therefore urge the Union Government to provide a clear legislative assurance that no State will suffer a reduction in its percentage of representation in Parliament on account of its success in population stabilisation," Vijay said.
The Tamil Nadu CM said that such an approach would ensure the upholding of the principles of equity, the preservation of the federal balance envisioned by the Indian Constitution, and the reinforcement of the Confidence of all the states in the nation's democratic institutions.
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Tamil Nadu, along with Kerala, has consistently voiced concerns about delimitation based on population metrics. This is because southern states have implemented national family planning and population control directives to a larger extent over the last five decades. As a result, their relative population share has grown at a slower pace than that of many northern states.
NEET admissions
On the matter of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), CM Vijay emphasised Tamil Nadu's long-standing objection to the medical entrance exam. He argued that the NEET exam presents disadvantages for rural and marginalised students.
"Tamil Nadu has consistently maintained that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) places students from rural backgrounds and socially and economically disadvantaged communities at a distinct disadvantage, undermining the State's long-standing model of inclusive access based on school education," he said.
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Vijay urged the Union government to allow an alternative admission mechanism for medical courses under the state quota, especially based on Class 12 marks.
"I urge the Union Government to permit Tamil Nadu to fill all seats under the State quota in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses solely based on Class XII marks, in keeping with the State's proven and equitable admission system," the Tamil Nadu chief minister said.
Drugs menace
Additionally, at the Southern Zonal Council, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay called for stringent regulation of online sales of prescription drugs, and tighter interstate coordination against narcotics.
He urged the Centre to strengthen the regulatory framework governing the online sales of prescription medicines and to ensure stricter enforcement against their unauthorised sale. He also asked the Union government to "review the existing legal framework to effectively address emerging substance abuse among youth."
Vijay addresses Cauvery water row
The Tamil Nadu chief minister also touched upon interstate river disputes, especially amid the recent rise in tensions with Karnataka over the Cauvery water-sharing row. CM Vijay said that cooperation had to be paired with legal compliance to resolve the issue.
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"Water is fundamental to the lives, agriculture, and livelihoods of millions, and the management of interstate rivers demands both cooperation and unwavering respect for the rule of law. First, the legitimate rights of lower riparian States and the livelihoods that depend on assured river flows must be fully protected. Second, the judgments of the Supreme Court, the awards of duly constituted tribunals, and the statutory mechanisms established for river management must be implemented in letter and spirit," he said.
For the Cauvery dispute, specifically, CM Vijay said the timely enforcement of the Supreme Court's judgment and the decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is essential, news agency ANI reported.
Earlier, the CWMA had directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water every day to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu, starting from August 12, 8 am, for the next 15 days. To this effect, the Supreme Court also directed the Congress-led Karnataka government to ensure compliance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmita Ravi Shankar
Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music.Read More