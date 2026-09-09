Apple event LIVE: iPhone 18 pro, other new products to be launched at 'Surprise and Shine' event today

The keynote address will also be the first extended commentary from Ternus, according to Reuters. The task will be on the new CEO to persuade Apple's customers that they need a foldable device that could cost more than $2,000, a new high for a global brand that has defined mass luxury.

Analysts also expect Apple to benefit from its late entry into the folding phone category by mastering key engineering challenges such as creating an elegant-but-sturdy hinge that can survive repeated opening and minimise how much of a crease shows where the screen folds.

Apple event time

For viewers in India, the event will begin at 10:30pm IST on September 9. The event is expected to last around one to two hours, although Apple has not announced an official duration.

Where to watch the iPhone 18 event

Indian viewers will have several options to watch the event live. Apple will stream the event through its official website, the Apple TV app and its official YouTube channel. The YouTube stream allows viewers to set a reminder so they receive a notification when the event begins.

The biggest announcements are expected to centre on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple could also unveil its long-rumoured first foldable smartphone, reportedly referred to as the iPhone Ultra.

Beyond the iPhone, Apple is expected to introduce new wearable products, potentially including the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, while new AirPods could also feature during the presentation.

The event is particularly significant because it marks the beginning of the John Ternus era at Apple following Tim Cook’s departure as CEO earlier this month. With a potential foldable iPhone and major changes to the iPhone Pro lineup on the cards, this year’s September event could be one of Apple’s most important product launches in years.