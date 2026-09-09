Apple event LIVE: iPhone 18 pro, other new products to be launched at 'Surprise and Shine' event today
Apple event LIVE: iPhone 18 launch event, titled “Surprise and Shine,” will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and will be the first major iPhone launch under new Apple CEO John Ternus.
- 12 Sec agoWhich brand leads the foldable phone market?
- 1 Mins agoThe advent of foldable phones
- 11 Mins agoAnalysts expect Apple will hold off on updates to its more affordable iPhone models
- 13 Mins agoKey challenge for latest iPhone
- 21 Mins agoApple will sell every foldable iPhone it can produce, say experts
- 22 Mins agoOther big names that launched foldable phones
- 27 Mins agoWhat to expect from Apple launch event
- 31 Mins agoApple event time
- 35 Mins agoFirst major iPhone launch under John Ternus
- 36 Mins agoWhen and where to watch the iPhone 18 launch event
- 37 Mins agoWhere is the launch event taking place?
- 38 Mins agoiPhone 18 to be unveiled today
Apple event LIVE: All eyes are set on Apple's highly anticipated launch event today, September 9, 2026, as the company is expected to unveil a pricey foldable iPhone at the event, along with several other products. The event, titled “Surprise and Shine,” will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and will be the first major iPhone launch under the giant's new CEO John Ternus....Read More
The keynote address will also be the first extended commentary from Ternus, according to Reuters. The task will be on the new CEO to persuade Apple's customers that they need a foldable device that could cost more than $2,000, a new high for a global brand that has defined mass luxury.
Analysts also expect Apple to benefit from its late entry into the folding phone category by mastering key engineering challenges such as creating an elegant-but-sturdy hinge that can survive repeated opening and minimise how much of a crease shows where the screen folds.
Apple event time
For viewers in India, the event will begin at 10:30pm IST on September 9. The event is expected to last around one to two hours, although Apple has not announced an official duration.
Where to watch the iPhone 18 event
Indian viewers will have several options to watch the event live. Apple will stream the event through its official website, the Apple TV app and its official YouTube channel. The YouTube stream allows viewers to set a reminder so they receive a notification when the event begins.
The biggest announcements are expected to centre on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple could also unveil its long-rumoured first foldable smartphone, reportedly referred to as the iPhone Ultra.
Beyond the iPhone, Apple is expected to introduce new wearable products, potentially including the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, while new AirPods could also feature during the presentation.
The event is particularly significant because it marks the beginning of the John Ternus era at Apple following Tim Cook’s departure as CEO earlier this month. With a potential foldable iPhone and major changes to the iPhone Pro lineup on the cards, this year’s September event could be one of Apple’s most important product launches in years.
Apple event LIVE: Which brand leads the foldable phone market?
Apple event LIVE: Today, Samsung leads the global foldable phone market with a share of about 40%, followed by Huawei with a 30% share, according to research firm Counterpoint.
Apple event LIVE: The advent of foldable phones
Apple event LIVE: Foldable phone concepts have been around for decades, but Chinese display maker Royole is credited with shipping the first such device in 2018. Its FlexPai phone, with a 7.8-inch outward-folding screen, was widely panned for clunky software and crude plastic hinges.
Months later, Samsung raised fresh fears about reliability and pricing with the $2,000 Galaxy Fold, the category's first mass-market product. Reviewers, including Marques Brownlee, reported broken screens, with some peeling a protective layer that resembled a screen protector but wasn't in a debacle dubbed "foldgate". Samsung delayed the launch and retrieved all sample devices.
The period also saw competing visions over the best shape for a foldable. The Galaxy Fold targeted customers with its inward-folding screen that expanded into a small tablet, while Motorola revived its iconic Razr in late 2019 with a clamshell design that folded a normal-size phone in half.
Huawei's Mate X, also released in 2019, folded outward and wrapped a single screen around the outside of the device, while Microsoft in 2020 skipped a flexible screen and joined two separate displays with a hinge in its Surface Duo. The Windows maker has since discontinued the devices.
via Reuters
Apple event LIVE: Analysts expect Apple will hold off on updates to its more affordable iPhone models
Apple event LIVE: While analysts expect Apple to show off new watches, they anticipate the company will hold off on updates to its more affordable iPhone models until next spring and instead focus only on the new folding device and its iPhone Pro and Pro Max lineup.
via Reuters
Apple event LIVE: Key challenge for latest iPhone
Apple event LIVE: One key remaining challenge could be how well the devices resist dust and water, an area in which Google's most recent Pixel 10 Pro Fold bested Samsung's offerings with what is known as an IP68 rating, meaning the device is dust-tight and can be dunked in a meter of water.
via Reuters
Apple event LIVE: Apple will sell every foldable iPhone it can produce, say experts
Apple event LIVE: Even with a steep price tag, analyst firms such as IDC expect Apple will sell every foldable iPhone it can produce and secure a 40% share of the lucrative niche by the end of next year.
via Reuters
Apple event LIVE: Other big names that launched foldable phones
Apple event LIVE: Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies have sold folding phones since 2019, though the devices have remained a niche among tech enthusiasts.
Apple event LIVE: What to expect from Apple launch event
Apple event LIVE: The biggest announcements are expected to centre on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple could also unveil its long-rumoured first foldable smartphone, reportedly referred to as the iPhone Ultra. However, reports suggest the standard iPhone 18 may not be part of the September launch and could instead arrive in 2027.
Beyond the iPhone, Apple is expected to introduce new wearable products, potentially including the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, while new AirPods could also feature during the presentation.
Apple event LIVE: Apple event time
Apple event LIVE: For viewers in India, the event will begin at 10:30pm IST on September 9. The event is expected to last around one to two hours, although Apple has not announced an official duration.
Apple event LIVE: First major iPhone launch under John Ternus
Apple event LIVE: . The event, titled “Surprise and Shine,” will be the first major iPhone launch under new Apple CEO John Ternus.
Apple event LIVE: When and where to watch the iPhone 18 launch event
Apple event LIVE: For viewers in India, the event will begin at 10:30pm IST on September 9. Apple’s keynote is scheduled to begin at 10am Pacific Time (PT), which translates to 10:30pm in India. The event is expected to last around one to two hours, although Apple has not announced an official duration.
Indian viewers will have several options to watch the event live. Apple will stream the event through its official website, the Apple TV app and its official YouTube channel. The YouTube stream allows viewers to set a reminder so they receive a notification when the event begins.
Apple event LIVE: Where is the launch event taking place?
Apple event LIVE: The Apple event, titled “Surprise and Shine,” will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and will be the first major iPhone launch under the giant's new CEO John Ternus.
Apple event LIVE: iPhone 18 to be unveiled today
Apple event LIVE: All eyes are set on Apple's highly anticipated launch event today, September 9, 2026, as the company is expected to unveil a pricey foldable iPhone at the event, along with several other products. The event, titled “Surprise and Shine,”