Vijay announces cars, ₹1 lakh allowance for all Tamil Nadu MLAs

In a suo motu response to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi ( VCK ) MLA LE Jothimani’s request on August 12 for a vehicle—as he found it difficult to travel to the Secretariat every day—the CM said several MLAs don’t own a personal vehicle, making it difficult for them to inspect and review constituency work.

The decision was welcomed by legislators across party lines, however, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ( DMK ), the main opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly, criticised it, saying that MLAs who own vehicles should be excluded from the scheme.

He said the decision was made to help the MLAs take up constituency development work. Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar said the scheme has been announced for all MLAs.

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay announced on Wednesday that his government will provide every legislator in the state an official vehicle and a monthly ₹1-lakh allowance for fuel, maintenance and driver expenses, saying that the number of first-time MLAs who don’t have their own vehicles has significantly increased. As many as 110 MLAs are first-timers.

“I am pleased to announce that vehicles will be provided by the government to all members of the legislative assembly,” the CM said. “The government running an honest administration without bribery must fulfil the basic needs of its members,” he added.

Vijay said a monthly allowance of ₹75,000 would be provided to cover expenses including driver salary, fuel, and vehicle maintenance. Additionally, ₹25,000 will be provided to appoint an assistant for office work.

“...necessary amendments will be made to the relevant Act and official orders will be issued,” Vijay said. Salary, allowances and perks to legislators are regulated through a state-specific law.

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DMK questions plan, seeks exclusion of MLAs who own vehicles Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said, “The TVK government wants to splurge public money on luxury, which is not a priority.””The CM said that the state coffers were wiped out when he took charge as the CM. Now, how will they fulfill this promise?” Annadurai asked.

Former DMK MLA and medical wing secretary Ezhilan said the government should provide vehicles only to those who do not own one. “Those MLAs who declared in the election affidavit that they own a vehicle should not be given a vehicle,” he said.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Premmalatha Vijayakant said that 90% of MLAs own vehicles and the annual expenditure due to this would be ₹150 crore.

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“It is true that many newly elected TVK MLAs do not have their own vehicle. That is why he has invested ₹150 crore,” she said. She further asked that if that much money can be spent for MLAs, why farmers’ loans were not being waived.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly has 227 MLAs with seven seats vacant due to the resignation of six All India Aanna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs, who joined TVK, and from one seat CM Vijay had resigned. He had won from two different constituencies (Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur) and tendered resignation from Tiruchirappalli East.

TVK govt raises health insurance cover to ₹ 25 lakh In a parallel decision, the TVK government expanded its flagship Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme from the current ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh per year.

“The value of human life should never be determined by their income. Our government is firm in its stance that the divide between the privileged and the underprivileged should not exist in the health care sector,” CM Vijay said. “Healthcare is not a privilege; it is the fundamental right of every human being,” he said.