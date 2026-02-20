DMDK joins DMK-led alliance; BJP terms move a ‘betrayal’

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), founded by late actor Vijayakanth, on Thursday joined the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, ending weeks of speculation. The party led by Vijayakanth’s wife Premalatha had joined hands with the AIADMK for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, state deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth and others during a meeting, at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Thursday. (PTI)

People familiar with the matter said that DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth had held talks with both main alliances before taking a call on joining the ruling coalition. The BJP, a key ally of the AIADMK, slammed DMDK, saying it has boarded a “sinking ship”.

This is the first time since the party was formed in 2005 that the DMDK has aligned with the DMK. Premalatha met chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the ruling party’s headquarters in Chennai, on Thursday morning, ending speculation that had been going on for months.

“It brings me immense joy that the DMDK, founded by ‘Captain’ Vijaykanth, who had unwavering love for Kalaignar (late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi) and was my dear friend, has joined the Secular Progressive Alliance,” Stalin said in a post on X, sharing photos of the meeting.

Alliance talks between the two parties had failed ahead of the 2016 assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters, Premlatha said the DMDK joined the DMK-led alliance after listening to party supporters. “This alliance should have been formed in 2016. But, after a delay of 10 years we have joined the DMK alliance,” she added.

A senior DMK leader said they discussed sharing six to 10 seats with the DMDK. “It will mostly be eight seats and a Rajya Sabha seat,” the functionary said.

Though DMDK’s influence has weakened over the years (the party failed to win any of the 60 seats it contested in 2021 state polls), its addition to the SPA is likely to help the alliance garner support of Premalatha’s community, Naickers, as well as voters who continue to vote for the late actor’s legacy.

Tamil Nadu will go to assembly polls in April-May.

The BJP slammed the DMDK for what it described as a “betrayal” of Vijayakanth’s legacy.

“It is sad that Vijayakanth’s legacy has been let down by his own family,” BJP state vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy said.

BJP leader Tamilisai Sounderrajan told reporters in Vellore: “As far as I am concerned, they (DMDK) have boarded a sinking ship. Invoking the legacy of Captain, they have forced their cadres to act as captains of a vessel that is already going down.”