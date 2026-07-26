Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik discuss Aamir Khan's third marriage: ‘Humare samaj mein bahut acha nahi maana jata’

Superstar Aamir Khan has been making headlines in recent weeks over his marriage to girlfriend Gauri Spratt. The actor's personal life became the centre of a spirited debate between Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan on The Point of View, where the two actors shared contrasting opinions on his third marriage. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on July 5.

While Hina argued that many people in society still do not view multiple marriages favourably, Rubina maintained that a superstar's personal life sometimes influences public perception and, at times, even their professional journey.

Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik discuss Aamir Khan's third marriage Hina and Rubina weighed in on Aamir’s personal life during the latest episode of Rubina’s talk show, The Point of View. Joined by their respective husbands, Rocky Jaiswal and Abhinav Shukla, the couples discussed whether a superstar’s personal life has any bearing on their professional success.

During the discussion, Rocky brought up the criticism surrounding Aamir's third marriage and asked for their opinions. While Rubina argued that a superstar's personal life can influence their films and career, Hina maintained that an actor's personal choices should have no bearing on their professional success.

Hina questioned, "Us hisaab se to Aamir Khan ki koi film hi nahi chalni chahiye (By that logic, none of Aamir Khan's films should have worked)."

At that point, Rubina argued that Aamir's life had never been surrounded by any major controversy. Here, Hina disagreed and said, "Ye kya koi kam controversy hai (Is that any less of a controversy)," referring to his third marriage with Gauri Spratt.

Explaining her point further, Hina shared, "Aam aadmi to yahi sochega na kya yaar phir se shadi kar raha hai? isko bhi chor diya (The average person would think, 'Seriously, he's getting married again?' and 'Did he leave her too?)”

Rubina interrupted, saying, "Why are we judging?"

Hina pointed out that despite Aamir delivering several blockbuster films, public conversations often revolve around his marriages rather than his cinematic achievements. She and Rocky also made it clear that they were not passing judgment on the actor's personal life or the choices he has made.

However, Hina explained, "I am not judging him for getting married again… But humare samaj mein ye bahut acha nahi maana jata hai Rubina, shaadi pe shaadi pe shaadi (In our society, Rubina, getting married again and again isn't viewed very positively)." To this, Rocky added, "Shaadi choro, divorce hi acha mana nahi jata hai (Leave marriage aside; even divorce isn't considered acceptable in our society)."

Hina further lauded Aamir for being friends with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

Hina acknowledged that while society has become more accepting over the years, many communities still view divorce and multiple marriages unfavourably. Despite their differing opinions, Hina and Rubina concluded that Aamir is a "good guy" and agreed that people continue to love and admire him despite him getting married for the third time.

Aamir Khan gets married to Gauri Spratt Aamir Khan and his partner, Gauri Spratt, got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on July 5. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their family and closest friends. Around 150 guests were part of the intimate celebration. Aamir's children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, attended the ceremony, along with Ira's husband, Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir and Gauri's story goes back nearly 25 years. The two first met in Bengaluru but eventually went their separate ways and lost touch. Years later, in 2023, Aamir's cousin, Nuzhat Khan, helped reconnect them during another visit to the city, giving their friendship a second chance. They dated for over two years before getting married.

Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru and has a son from her previous marriage. She previously worked in the haircare industry and is now associated with Aamir Khan Productions in Mumbai.

This is Aamir's third marriage. He was earlier married to Reena Dutta and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao. This is second marriage for Gauri Spratt, who has a son from her previous marriage.