Tej Pratap Yadav sent to 14-day judicial custody after Patna protest arrest

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was arrested late on Saturday night and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, police said on Sunday. Police alleged that his presence and actions led to the escalation of NEET paper leak-related protests in Patna, resulting in property damage. (ANI Video Grab)

Police alleged that his presence and actions led to the escalation of NEET paper leak-related protests in Patna, resulting in property damage.

At around 12:15 am (Sunday) Patna police brought Tej Pratap from the Naubatpur police station and produced him before the residence of a judicial Magistrate at Chhaju Bagh in Patna from where the JM sent him to Beur central jail.

Yadav heads Janshakti Janata Dal ( JJD) party, formed in 2025. This is the first time, the 38-year-old elder Yadav scion has been jailed in his political career spanning over a decade.

Earlier on Saturday, Yadav was detained after participating in the Bihar strike-related demonstrations in Patna, called by the All India Students Association (AISA) and other left organisations. The JJD chief was seen leading a demonstration at Ram Ghulam Chowk near Gandhi Maidan where he had also purportedly climbed onto the statue near gate number 10 of the Gandhi Maidan with a tricolour in his hand.

He was later detained by the police at the Gandhi Maidan police station, according to a police officer. "I am with the students and ready to die for their rights," he had said. Later, he was released a few hours later. An FIR was subsequently registered against the JJD chief at Gandhi Maidan Police Station, police said.

Hours after Yadav's detention and release, the Patna police arrested Yadav late evening after tracing him to a prominent Mall in central Patna. Police picked up Yadav from the mall and took him to the Naubatpur police station. Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said that the former Bihar minister and JJD chief, Yadav had been arrested on charges of rioting and accused of provoking demonstrators.

During the protests many policemen were injured in clashes and stone-pelting in Patna on Saturday.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said that Tej Pratap Yadav has been arrested on charges of rioting and accused of provoking demonstrators.

Tej Pratap Yadav's lawyer, Jagannath Singh, said a bail petition will be filed on Monday seeking his release. Earlier, Tej Pratap Yadav's supporters accused the Patna police of withholding information about his whereabouts and failing to disclose the charges under which he was being detained following his arrest.

JJD workers alleged that Yadav was arrested by the Patna police as the state government had become jittery after the JJD chief took a decision to support Prashant Kishore, the Jan Suraaj Party founder and candidate from Bankipur seat in the by-election on Friday. On Saturday, the JJD chief also made a X post inviting Cockroach Janata Party( CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke to visit Bihar to help in 'dislodging the NDA government'.