Tamil Nadu government announces elderly insurance, medicity, to enact Public Health Act

Tamil Nadu Health Minister K G Arunraj made a slew of announcements on Monday including elderly insurance, medicity project, and enacting a new Tamil Nadu Public Health Act to replace the 1939 version to address modern health challenges. Arunraj said the government plans to enact a new Tamil Nadu Public Health Act to replace the 1939 law. (PTI)

The minister made 115 new announcements in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly regarding public health reforms for 2026-2027. The initiatives focus on healthcare modernisation, infrastructure, and improved access to medical services.

Winding up the debate on the demand for grants for his department, Arunraj said the government plans to enact a new Tamil Nadu Public Health Act to replace the 1939 law, including a provision making home births outside of hospitals a punishable offense.

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Additionally, a 'Positive Health Policy' will be introduced along with the 'Nalam 360' mobile application for public health information. The 'Nalam 360' will provide free, comprehensive annual health check-ups for all citizens aged 30 and above, covering 14 basic tests at a cost of ₹51 crore.

On Integrated Mental Health Plan, he said a ₹26.87 crore scheme will be implemented across 12 districts, for establishing mental health units, school counseling services, regional tele-mental health hubs, and substance abuse rehabilitation centers.

TN MediCity will be established to boost medical tourism and provide high-quality integrated healthcare, with an initial allocation of ₹10 crore rupees.

The creation of 284 new super-specialty medical positions will ensure advanced care reaches all districts.

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The Chief Minister's Elderly Insurance Scheme will be introduced to provided free treatment to approximately 38 lakh senior citizens aged over 70 without income ceiling.

About 2,500 new nurses will be appointed on a regular pay scale to address long-standing demands and 1,695 additional roles will be created, he said.

On the specialised services, he announced expansion of fertility treatment centers in 31 government medical colleges and six district hospitals, and the upgradation of 29 primary health centers into urban community health centers.