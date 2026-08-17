Inside CM Vijay’s 100 days in office: Cauvery, Trisha controversies to free power and loan relief

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday completed 100 days in office. The milestone came with a report titled “100 Days of Governance – A Government for Generations”, which consisted of all the achievements during his maiden term. Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay completed 100 days in office. (PTI)

Not forgetting the Cauvery row and multiple corruption charges, here’s a look at what all happened during these 100 days.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government has used its first 100 days to roll out welfare measures, expand benefits for students and women, announce relief for farmers, push investment and tighten its anti-drug and liquor-control measures.

At the same time, the government has faced questions over the implementation of election promises, its handling of the Cauvery water dispute, law and order, the state's finances and allegations of corruption. Opposition parties have also accused Vijay of simply renaming or repackaging schemes introduced by the previous DMK government.

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How Vijay came to power The actor-turned-politician took oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister on May 10 after TVK was the largest vote-scoring party in the 2026 Assembly election. The party won 108 seats and formed a coalition government with its allies, including the Congress, VCK and IUML. Vijay thus became the head of the first government in decades in Tamil Nadu that was not led by either the DMK or AIADMK.

In his first day in office, Vijay signed orders on three major campaign promises: 200 units of free electricity for eligible households, a dedicated women's safety force and anti-narcotics task forces.