‘Situation being closely monitored’: CM Rekha Gupta, minister Kapil Mishra reach site of boys’ PG collapse

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Labour Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday visited the site of a building collapse in South-West Delhi’s Satya Niketan, RK Puram, where multiple agencies are carrying out search and rescue operations. Rekha Gupta (HT Photo) Gupta said teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence were carrying out rescue operations. She said the adjacent building had also been vacated as a precautionary measure.

“Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families."

Deep Dive What caused the building collapse in Satya Niketan, Delhi? How are rescue operations being conducted at the building collapse site? What are the safety measures taken after the building collapse in Delhi?