‘Situation being closely monitored’: CM Rekha Gupta, minister Kapil Mishra reach site of boys’ PG collapse
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said the adjacent building had also been vacated as a precautionary measure.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Labour Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday visited the site of a building collapse in South-West Delhi’s Satya Niketan, RK Puram, where multiple agencies are carrying out search and rescue operations.
Gupta said teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence were carrying out rescue operations.
She said the adjacent building had also been vacated as a precautionary measure.
“Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families."
Deep Dive
"The situation is being closely monitored, and all concerned agencies are working in coordination. The safety and well-being of every citizen remain our highest priority," she said in the post on X.
Delhi police's statement
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, triggering a massive search and rescue operation involving emergency teams and police personnel.
According to officials, the Delhi Fire Department received an alert about the collapse at around 1:30 PM, following which emergency personnel and disaster rescue teams were rushed to the site to rescue people trapped under the debris.
"So far, six people have been rescued and shifted to hospitals. Search and rescue operations are continuing," the Delhi Police stated.
"From the local enquiry, it came to knowledge that this was a 40-50-year-old building, comprising a basement and five upper floors, and it was used as a PG accommodation. Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred," it added.
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