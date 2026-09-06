Delhi building collapse LIVE: 40-50 feared trapped as boys' PG collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan; 7 rescued, 3 critical
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Police cited preliminary information and said that around 40-50 students were in the Satya Niketan building at the time of the incident. Further, 6-7 students have been rescued of whom 3 are at the AIIMS trauma centre in a critical state.
- 2 Mins agoDelhi minister says rescue ops on
- 9 Mins agoMost students were inside the PG building
- 11 Mins agoConstruction work was going on in the basement, say locals
- 13 Mins agoCM Rekha Gupta says situation being monitored, adjacent building also evacuated
- 17 Mins agoDeeply tragic, says Congress leader Abhishek Dutt
- 24 Mins agoBoys' PG collapses in Satya Niketan, 40-50 feared trapped
Delhi building collapse LIVE: A building, which was a boys' PG, collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan on Sunday, with around 40-50 students trapped under the rubble. Rescue efforts are underway at the site with teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CTS and Civil Defence involved in the operation on a "war footing," according to chief minister Rekha Gupta....Read More
Meanwhile, 6-7 students have been rescued from under the rubble and admitted to nearby hospitals. Three of the students, admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, are in a critical state, the hospital said.
Police said that a PCR call regarding the incident was received at South Campus Police Station at around 1:34pm.
A police official at the site, later cited preliminary inquiry, around 40-50 students are suspected to have been inside the building at the time of the collapse.
According to locals in the area, the collapsed building was a boys' PG. An eyewitness reportedly told news agency ANI that the five-storey building was called "Hostel Daze", a dedicated boys' PG.
"The adjacent building also collapsed... All the students in their rooms were trapped under the rubble. We will only know the exact number of trapped students by checking the registration records," the eyewitness told the news agency. He added that many students have suffered severe injuries, adding that rescuers are working to pull them out with great difficulty.
Students in the vicinity claim that, since it was Sunday, most students would have been inside the building at the time of the incident.
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Delhi minister says rescue ops on
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Delhi home minister Ashish Sood said on Sunday that the rescue operations in the Satya Niketan building collapse are going on. He expressed ‘deep concern’ over the incident and said, “The Delhi Fire Services team has reached the spot. Rescue and relief operations are underway, with our teams working on the ground to provide all necessary assistance.”
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Most students were inside the PG building
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Most of the PG residents were inside the building when it collapsed as it was a Sunday, students said.
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Construction work was going on in the basement, say locals
Delhi building collapse LIVE: The locals have said that construction work was going on over the last 10-12 days in the building that collapsed on Sunday. 40-50 people are said to be trapped while at least six others have been rescued and taken to hospitals.
Delhi building collapse LIVE: CM Rekha Gupta says situation being monitored, adjacent building also evacuated
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Expressing concern over the building collapse in Satya Niketan, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said the situation is being monitored closely. She said the rescue operations are on and the adjacent building has been evacuate as a precautionary measure. “Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families. The situation is being closely monitored, and all concerned agencies are working in coordination. The safety and well-being of every citizen remain our highest priority,” Gupta said on X.
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Deeply tragic, says Congress leader Abhishek Dutt
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Congress leader Abhishek Dutt termed the building collapse as ‘deeply tragic’ and said the government must immediately assist these children and their families.
"The issue far more significant than the election itself is the manner in which children are losing their lives here and how buildings in Delhi keep collapsing like this. The way these children lost their lives is deeply tragic. The government must immediately assist these children and their families and make every effort to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again. It is truly heartbreaking. Right now, the focus must be on helping the children..." Dutt said.
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Boys' PG collapses in Satya Niketan, 40-50 feared trapped
Delhi building collapse LIVE: A building, which was a boys' PG, collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan on Sunday, with around 40-50 students trapped under the rubble. Rescue efforts are underway at the site with teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CTS and Civil Defence involved in the operation on a "war footing," according to chief minister Rekha Gupta.