IIT-B suicide: ABVP urges complete probe to 'ascertain truth' before taking action against guilty

Sahil Wakode , a second-year B Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

Taking any action without a detailed understanding of the matter and ascertaining the truth would not be appropriate, ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki told PTI during a wide-ranging interview.

New Delhi, The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Wednesday demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode and stressed that action should be taken against whoever is found responsible after the probe.

How is the investigation into Sahil Wakode's death being conducted?

How is the investigation into Sahil Wakode's death being conducted?

Why are Sahil Wakode's parents demanding the arrest of IIT Bombay's director and a professor?

Why are Sahil Wakode's parents demanding the arrest of IIT Bombay's director and a professor?

What circumstances led to the suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode?

What circumstances led to the suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode?

Responding to a question, Solanki said the organisation's workers were already involved in the matter and had demanded an investigation.

"Our workers are already involved in this. We have demanded an investigation. Taking any action without a detailed understanding of the matter and ascertaining the truth would not be appropriate. Therefore, we have demanded a complete investigation," he said.

"Once the investigation is completed, action should be taken against whoever is found responsible," Solanki added.

The campus witnessed protests following the student's suicide earlier on Friday.

Sahil's parents have demanded the immediate arrest of IIT Bombay Director Professor Shirish Kedare and Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been removed as the dean of administrative affairs following protests by students and political activists. A case on charges of abetment and caste discrimination has been registered against Doolla.

The parents also demanded a thorough examination of all evidence and action against those found responsible for their son's alleged suicide.

His mother, Sonali Wakode, claimed Sahil had told them that he was being tortured, abused and humiliated based on his caste.

She claimed that Sahil "specifically told us that Professor Suryanarayana Doolla would say, 'I am from an upper caste and you are from a lower caste' and this had been continuing for around three months.

She also objected to the institute's initial claim that he had been allegedly caught using ChatGPT during an examination. Anyone making cheating allegations must provide evidence, she added.

Sahil's father, Ravindra Wakode, said the truth would come out only after the accused in the case are arrested.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.