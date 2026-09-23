Vietnam Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after engine failure

A Vietnam Airlines Ho Chi Minh-Colombo Airbus A320 flight, carrying about 143 passengers and crew, made an emergency landing in Chennai late on Tuesday after one of the engines failed, prompting airport authorities to declare a full emergency. All the necessary actions were taken in accordance with the Airport Emergency Plan, an official said. The stranded passengers resumed their journey after Vietnam Airlines made alternate arrangements to fly them to Colombo. (Representative Photo)

The aircraft landed safely around 11pm, and the passengers and the crew members were safely disembarked. It taxied under its own power to the parking bay. The full emergency was withdrawn at the airport around 11.35pm after the passengers safely disembarked and normal operations resumed.

A second official said the stranded passengers resumed their journey after Vietnam Airlines made alternate arrangements to fly them to Colombo.