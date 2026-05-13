Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam wins trust vote of confidence in assembly; DMK walks out

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday secured the 144 majority votes in the vote of confidence held in the state legislative assembly, Tamil Nadu speaker J C D Prabhakar said. The vote of confidence motion was conducted based on the numbers in six rounds Block wise. (ANI picture)

The vote of confidence motion was conducted based on the numbers in six rounds Block wise, he said.

According to the announcement made by the Speaker, TVK won 144 which is above the mandated 118 seats to form the government.

Earlier, commotion prevailed in the assembly as rebel All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs decided to extend their support.

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As many as 25 AIADMK MLAs supported the trust vote while 22 of the MLAs under the leadership of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami opposed it.

144 MLAs supported TVK while 22 MLAs went against the confidence motion while 5 MLAs including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Pattali Makkal Katchi abstained.

Before staging a walkout, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Instead of governance through Instagram Reel, it should do Real governance.”