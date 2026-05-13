Tamil Nadu, Kerala news LIVE updates: AIADMK's warning to MPs ahead of Vijay trust vote; Kerala CM announcement today
Tamil Nadu, Kerala news LIVE updates: Congress came back to power in Kerala after a decade of the Left rule, as its coalition United Democratic Front won a total of 102 seats out of 104 in the state assembly. After several deliberations and delay, Congress is expected to announce its CM pick today.
Tamil Nadu, Kerala news LIVE updates: The wait for a chief minister for Kerala is expected to end today, over a week after assembly election results were announced, as Congress may announce its pick for the top job after much discussions and deliberations. Several Congress' Kerala leaders, including five former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs (KPCC), United Democratic Front convenor, KPCC disciplinary committee chief and three KPCC working presidents, met Rahul Gandhi yesterday to discuss and pick a chief minister for Kerala....Read More
Out of them, seven backed Congress MP KC Venugopal for the job, while two leaders — K Muralidharan and VM Sudheeran — supported VD Satheesan, and one leader remained neutral.
While the party has not yet announced the name, Kerala Congress chief Sunny Joseph said on Tuesday that ‘white smoke can be expected soon’, in reference to how a Pope is elected in the Vatican.
CM Vijay to face floor test amid AIADMK rift
Meanwhile, after taking oath and forming government in Tamil Nadu, chief minister C Joseph Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam are set to face a floor test today in the assembly. Vijay will have to prove majority on the floor of the assembly with a trust vote, since he formed government with the support of smaller parties, barely touching the majority mark.
However, Vijay's floor test may also become stage for widening AIADMK internal lift, after a faction of the party decided to back Vijay, claiming that they have majority of the party MLAs on their side.
The rebel faction of AIADMK, led by senior leaders C V Shanmugam and SP Velumani, claims to have around 30 of the party's 47 MLAs.
However, party's Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai said on Tuesday that any MLA who would act against the official whip would face disqualification under the anti-defection law.
Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi met Congress Kerala leaders ahead of CM announcement
Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held one-on-one discussions with several former Kerala Congress leaders in an effort to end the uncertainty surrounding the selection of the state’s next chief minister, with a decision likely on Wednesday.
Gandhi met several senior Kerala leaders, including former state unit chiefs, working presidents and other key party figures, at Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence.
Tamil Nadu govt news LIVE updates: CM Vijay makes maiden speech, congrats Speaker and deputy Speaker of assembly
Tamil Nadu govt news LIVE updates: TVK chief and Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday congratulated JCD Prabhakar and M Ravishankar for assuming office as Speaker and deputy Speaker of the legislative assembly respectively.
He made his maiden speech in the assembly on Tuesday and said the House must function as both the 'heart and the brain' of democracy.
"Here, everyone is equal. Even parties represented by a single member in this House must have their views valued equally alongside those expressed by the members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, who hold a larger mandate. Good suggestions must be accepted, and unsuitable ones rejected. This Assembly must function as both the heart and the brain of democracy. It is with this vision that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has proposed a distinguished individual of great dignity and historic stature to preside over this esteemed Assembly, and today you occupy that Chair," Vijay said.