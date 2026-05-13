Tamil Nadu, Kerala news LIVE updates: AIADMK's warning to MPs ahead of Vijay trust vote; Kerala CM announcement today

Out of them, seven backed Congress MP KC Venugopal for the job, while two leaders — K Muralidharan and VM Sudheeran — supported VD Satheesan, and one leader remained neutral.

While the party has not yet announced the name, Kerala Congress chief Sunny Joseph said on Tuesday that ‘white smoke can be expected soon’, in reference to how a Pope is elected in the Vatican.

CM Vijay to face floor test amid AIADMK rift

Meanwhile, after taking oath and forming government in Tamil Nadu, chief minister C Joseph Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam are set to face a floor test today in the assembly. Vijay will have to prove majority on the floor of the assembly with a trust vote, since he formed government with the support of smaller parties, barely touching the majority mark.

However, Vijay's floor test may also become stage for widening AIADMK internal lift, after a faction of the party decided to back Vijay, claiming that they have majority of the party MLAs on their side.

The rebel faction of AIADMK, led by senior leaders C V Shanmugam and SP Velumani, claims to have around 30 of the party's 47 MLAs.

However, party's Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai said on Tuesday that any MLA who would act against the official whip would face disqualification under the anti-defection law.