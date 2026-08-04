‘My words had only one meaning’: Udhayanidhi Stalin rejects Trisha remark allegations, calls Vijay's TVK a ‘circus’

Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday denied allegations that he made “double-meaning” remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan during a rally in Thanjavur. His speech was only about the release of Cauvery water for the state's farmers, he said, and accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of twisting his words. DMK leader and Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin speaks to media, in Tiruchirappalli on Tuesday. (ANI )

Speaking to reporters after his release, the DMK leader said he had not spoken against anyone. “I did not speak with any wrongful or malicious intent. I was arrested simply for speaking in support of farmers,” Udhayanidhi said.

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Udhayanidhi also dismissed allegations that he had insulted women. "I have a wife, a sister and a daughter. I have not said anything against women," he said.

On the allegation that his remarks carried a “double meaning”, he said his words had “only one meaning”, a demand for the release of Cauvery water for the benefit of Tamil Nadu's farmers.

"My words had only one meaning. I never intended to insult anyone," he said.