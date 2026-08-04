‘Offensive’ remarks to detention: 6 points on Udhayanidhi Stalin's Trisha comments row

A massive controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu after leader of the opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained on Tuesday for his alleged offensive remarks on actor Trisha Krishnan at a public rally the previous day. However, the Madras High Court later directed authorities to release the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader after questioning is complete.

Udhayanidhi Stalin detention row: 6 points 1. 'Offensive' remarks on Trisha: DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin allegedly made offensive remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan during a public meeting in Thanjavur on Monday over the Cauvery water dispute. The TVK alleged that Udhayanidhi responded with an obscene and double-meaning remark after the crowd chanted "Trisha, Trisha."

2. TVK files complaint: Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam moved to take action against Stalin junior. TVK's Thanjavur district functionary Bhairavi filed a complaint with the Thanjavur East police, which then booked the Tamil Nadu opposition leader under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including creating enmity among a section of people, Information Technology Act and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Women Harassment Prevention Act for making derogatory comments on women. A complaint was also filed with the National Commission for Women (NCW) in New Delhi.

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3. Udhayanidhi faces criticism: BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy described Stalin's comments as "disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful". In a post on X, he said that not even a thief or a rogue with a wife, mother or daughter would speak in such a "vulgar" manner. The BJP leader said that the DMK leader's "low-grade speech" would bring more credit to CM Vijay. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief Manickam Tagore also criticised Stalin, saying his remarks are "acceptable". He demanded that the DMK leader take back his comments and offer an "unconditional apology." Several TVK ministers, including Aadhav Arjuna and N Anand, described the DMK's conduct as "absolutely disgusting". They said that such incidents expose the "mindset and political culture" of the DMK.

4. Udhayanidhi detained: Stalin was detained earlier on Tuesday for his alleged remarks on Trisha. He was picked up from his residence in Chennai's Neelangarai by the Thanjavur police. Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj reached Udhayanidhi's residence before he was detained.

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5. Udhayanidhi says 'haven't said anything wrong': Speaking to reporters from inside the police van after his detention, Stalin said he sees this as "a comedy." He clarified that he had not named anyone and that he hadn't spoken in bad taste. "I am ready to face the consequences, and I am not afraid of arrest," he added, once again reaffirming that he did not say anything wrong against anybody. Additionally, veteran DMK leader TR Baalu defended Stalin, saying that he has not mentioned anyone nor has he made a reference against any particular woman. "These are cooked-up false stories," Baalu said, referring to the allegations levelled against the LoP.

6. Madras HC directs release: Madras high court Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed police to release Stalin "today itself" after his questioning. The directive came after the TVK government submitted to the court that it had merely detained the LoP for questioning, clarifying that he would be released soon. Tamil Nadu Advocate General (AG) Vijay Narayan told the court that the State had "no intention" of keeping Stalin in custody, adding that the government only wants to protect women's interests. Besides directing the DMK leader's release, the court also directed Stalin to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the police as and when requested. The court was hearing an urgent anticipatory bail plea moved by Stalin after an FIR was registered against him.

(with inputs from HT's S Vijay Karthik, Ayesha Arvind)