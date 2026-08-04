‘Are achhe din finally ahead?’: Wangchuk's wife takes dig at Modi govt after PK's win in Bihar

In a post on X, Angmo reflected on recent political developments, including Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Kishor's landmark victory, writing: "Is the tide turning? First, a resignation following the Jantar Mantar protests. Now, Prashant Kishor breaches the BJP's long-held Bankipur bastion with a remarkable victory."

After Prashant Kishor's landmark victory in Bihar's Bankipur Assembly bypoll, Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, on Tuesday took a swipe at the Modi government and said, "Are achhe din finally ahead?"

She added, “One result does not make a revolution. But sometimes small cracks tell us that something underneath is shifting.”

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Angmo then posed a series of questions: "Is India asking for a new grammar of politics? Are achhe din finally ahead?"

Her remarks came after Kishor won the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, ending the BJP's long-held hold over the constituency. The phrase "achhe din" was the BJP's widely used campaign slogan during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and has since become closely associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

Appoint “better person” as CM: Kishor Kishor on Monday defeated BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha by 19,324 votes in the bypoll. He got 64,151 votes, while Neeraj polled 44,827 votes. RJD candidate Rekha Gupta finished a distant third with 14,273 votes.

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After his maiden electoral win, Kishor said the people wanted the BJP to appoint “a better person” as CM and shift the political discourse “from crime and caste to education, employment and migration”.

The result was a major setback for the BJP, which held the urban constituency since 1995. The seat fell vacant after BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who held the seat for multiple terms like his father before him, was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

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Kishor questioned how the BJP lost a seat that Nabin had won by over 51,000 votes in the assembly elections last November. He said nothing had changed in Bankipur except the BJP's leadership in Bihar, which, according to him, people had rejected.

“What has changed is that the BJP has given a new leadership in Bihar that is unacceptable to the people of Bihar,” he told news agency ANI, and claimed voters were uncomfortable with Samrat Choudhary's “conduct, character and face.”