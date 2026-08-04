‘Youth has forced this’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's planned interaction with Gen Z
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke appreciated that older people are talking to the Gen Z. However, he emphasised that they need a young representation.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted to Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's planned interaction with Gen Z and Gen Alpha students in Mumbai, saying that a dialogue is "good" and that the "youth has forced" these initiatives.
Days after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation following the CJP-led youth protests against the NEET paper leak in New Delhi, the RSS chief will interact with students in Mumbai on August 6. He will address the inauguration ceremony of India's International Movement to Unite Nations' (IIMUN) Annual Championship Conference at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), news agency PTI reported.
Dipke reacted to the upcoming event and said, "It is good that dialogue is taking place. But it will be even better if some young faces are deployed for this."
ALSO READ | 'Uorfi Javed offered ₹1 lakh': Influencer claims Abhijeet Dipke a ‘Pak agent,’ paid celebs to back CJP; seeks arrest
He emphasised that such interactions have been forced by the youth, citing PM Modi's reels and Bhagwat's planned event.
"The youth has forced this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to post a reel on Instagram, and Mohan Bhagwat also wants to interact with Gen Z," he told the news agency.
However, Dipke said such a move is coming too late, adding that authorities have come to understand that Gen Z "cannot be ignored and dismissed." He urged that a dialogue with the youth must take place.
"We have to talk with them. These youth are the future of the country," the CJP founder told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
ALSO READ | 'We're different': Dipke defends CJP after Taslima Nasreen's 'Bangladesh 2024' remark
Dipke reaffirmed that Gen Z needs young representation. He said, though it is good that older people, even those aged between 70 and 80, are talking to Gen Z, it might not be as fruitful for the youth.
"But I would like to say that it will be even better if the faces (interacting with youngsters) are Gen Z or young. If people aged 70-80 are talking, it is good. But what will Gen Z get out of it? Gen Z needs young representation. If youth interact with youth, it will be even better," he added.
Mohan Bhagwat's event with Gen Z
The IIMUN event at NMACC is expected to bring together over 2,000 students aged 15 to 19 from more than 100 cities nationwide.
The event will witness students debating and deliberating on local, national and international issues.
ALSO READ | Aaditya Thackeray takes a ‘suddenly’ dig at Mohan Bhagwat's upcoming interaction with Gen Z
The inaugural ceremony of the IIMUN's flagship Annual Championship Conference will be based on the theme: 'The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way'
PM Modi's Gen Z-style reels
Ever since the mass agitation led by CJP and the youth at Jantar Mantar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began posting reel-style videos on his social media, addressing paper leaks, exam task force, the controversy over use of abusive language against, among other things.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmita Ravi Shankar
Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music.Read More