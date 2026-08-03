'We're different': Dipke defends CJP after Taslima Nasreen's 'Bangladesh 2024' remark
Abhijeet Dipke was responding to the remarks made by exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen on the CJP protest.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said that the comparisons of the Jantar Mantar protest with the uprisings held in Nepal and Bangladesh were being done to “defame” the satirical outfit.
“We are different,” Dipke said.
He was responding to the remarks made by exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen on the CJP protest. She said on Sunday that while she did not follow the CJP protest in India, a clip of it reminded her of the 2024 student uprising in Bangladesh which led to the ouster of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Also read: 'Bangladesh uprising that was taken over by Jihadis': What CJP protest reminded Taslima Nasreen of
"It was like that. That student movement in Bangladesh fooled us. Because we thought the students wanted to abolish the quota system. Sheikh Hasina had also agreed to their demands, but ultimately the government fell. Later, we found that jihadis (Islamic fundamentalists) were behind that movement. The fallout has not been good for Bangladesh. Jihadis have taken over power there," Nasreen had said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
Dipke said that the responsibility of the Cockroach Janta Party, which started as a satirical political outfit, has increased after leading nationwide student protests and that the team of the outfit will be expanded soon.
Dipke warns of another sit-in
The CJP founder on Monday warned the Centre that there could be another sit-in if the demands of the party are not met. He said that the Centre has not yet paid ₹1 crore compensation to the families of the students who died by suicide due to NEET-UG paper leak, which was one of core demands of the CJP during the protest.
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“We want the government to do this (fulfil the demands agreed upon); otherwise, we will have to sit in protest again,” Dipke told news agency ANI.
"We had also demanded ₹1 crore each as compensation to the families (of NEET aspirants who died allegedly by suicide). None of the families has received the compensation from the government. I have got to know that the govt has said that it will have to look into the rules & norms for this. When you have to buy MPs/MLAs, you spend crores of rupees, but to give compensation, you need to first check the rules. It means their intention is not right," Dipke added.
Apart from the compensation demand, the two other demands of the CJP were resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister and no FIRs against protesters.
Also read: No more protests at Jantar Mantar? Supreme Court to hear plea against suitability of Delhi site
The 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar was called off after Pradhan resigned and the Centre agreed to the othe demands of the CJP as well.
‘Don’t support Pralhad Joshi's appointment'
Dipke also said that while their demand of the resignation of education minister was met, he did not support the appointment of Pralhad Joshi in place of him.
"Our demand was the resignation of the Education Minister, and it was met. But in place of him (Dharmendra Pradhan), who was made the Education Minister? It was Pralhad Joshi. He was seen garlanding the rapists of Bilkis Bano. Imagine how the school-going girls will feel on seeing such things. So, we do not support this," the CJP founder said.
(With inputs from PTI/ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More