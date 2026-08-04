Bombay HC designates 23 more fast-track courts to try Maharashtra paper leak cases

The Bombay high court has constituted 23 more special fast-track courts across Maharashtra for trials in examination question paper leak cases and other related malpractices. It issued a notice on Saturday, saying the courts will try cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982. The Bombay high court issued a notice constituting 23 more special fast-track courts across Maharashtra on Saturday.

The 23 courts have been set up in Beed, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Nashik, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Pune, Satara, Solapur, Thane, Wardha, Yavatmal, Nandurbar, and Mumbai.

On July 24, the high court designated two special courts in Nagpur and Aurangabad to fast-track trials in examination paper leak cases. Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge said the courts would hear only cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and the BNS. The 2024 Act was enacted to prevent unfair means in public examinations and deal with related offences. Trials under the law are required to be completed within three months.

The Union government sought formation of special courts to speed up the prosecution of those accused of examination malpractice after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that such cases would be pursued for swift and stringent punishment.

The development came in light of the Cockroach Janta Party protests, demanding the resignation of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks. The protests ended after Pradhan stepped down.