'The walls were cracking': Student who lived in collapsed Delhi boys’ PG recalls state of building

After the multi-storey building of a boys' PG hostel collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan, one of the students staying in the co-living space recounted the state of the building before the tragedy. At least seven students were rescued from under the rubble. (ANI Video Grab)

Nitin Jamwal, 19, whose friend is feared trapped following the building's collapse, said the walls of the structure had started “cracking”. Jamwal, who was residing in the PG till about a year ago, said, “Everything here was bad here. The walls were cracking. The basement used to fill with water. Food was bad. There were two rooms on each floor.”

At least one person was killed after the multi-storey structure fell on Sunday afternoon, with around over 40 students still feared trapped under the rubble till the time of writing of this report. At least seven students were rescued from under the rubble and admitted to nearby hospitals. Two of them were admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre and are in a critical state, the hospital said.