Amit Shah cancels BJP Goa event after Delhi’s boys' PG building collapse
Shah was scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed BJP state office building in Chimbel, Goa, today.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his scheduled visit to Goa after learning about the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan.
Shah was scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed BJP state office building in Chimbel, Goa, today.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Goa on Saturday evening for a three-day visit during which he will chair the 28th meeting of the Western Zonal Council.
Shah was received by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state cabinet ministers and Goa BJP chief Damodar Naik upon his arrival.
Also Read | ‘Felt like earthquake’, people cried ‘save us’: Witnesses recall moment building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan
Emergency teams reached
Deep Dive
A preliminary inquiry suggests that around 40-50 people may have been inside the building when it collapsed, a police official at the spot told HT.
Three people have been reported injured so far. Sources at AIIMS Delhi said that three patients have been admitted to the trauma centre following the building collapse. All three are in critical condition.
Emergency teams reached the site after the collapse and began efforts to determine how many people may be trapped inside and assess the extent of the damage caused by the incident.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said she was “deeply concerned” by the incident and added that rescue teams were working “on a war footing”.
She said teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Delhi Fire Services, the Delhi Police, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), and the Civil Defence are involved in the rescue operation.
Gupta also said that the building next to the collapsed structure was evacuated as a precaution.
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