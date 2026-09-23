Jaishankar meets Rubio on UNGA sidelines, raises concern over Russian sanctions act

Good to meet @SecRubio of the US during #UNHighLevelWeek. Reiterated India’s interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations,” he said.

Jaishankar said in a post on X that the two also discussed the situations in the Gulf and Ukraine.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and raised India’s “interests and concerns” regarding the Russia sanctions bill.

How could the 100% tariffs on Russian oil affect India and its energy security?

How could the 100% tariffs on Russian oil affect India and its energy security?

What were the main concerns raised by Jaishankar during his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio?

What were the main concerns raised by Jaishankar during his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio?

The meeting comes days after US President Donald Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law, giving him expanded authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from the top five buyers of Russian oil and gas, a list that currently includes India.

The legislation had been passed by the US House of Representatives two days before Trump signed it into law.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 cleared the House on Wednesday by 262-159 margin, after passing the Senate 86-11 on August 7.

It grants Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from the five largest purchasers of Russian crude oil and natural gas — a list that, by current import volumes, includes China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.

India's reaction to Russia santions bill Hours after the US House of Representatives passed the legislation and sent it to President Donald Trump’s desk, India warned that the sanctions bill, which authorises tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest buyers of Russian oil, could have implications for bilateral ties as well as the global energy market.

India’s external affairs ministry said the government was determined “to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests” and would work closely with trade and industry bodies to address the fallout. New Delhi has discussed the bill “at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors,” the ministry said, adding that India had “very clearly articulated” its potential implications, “for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market.”

Also Read: US Congress clears Russia sanctions bill, hands Trump new tariff powers: What it means for India

The ministry also reiterated that India’s energy purchases are driven by national interest. “India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people,” it said, adding that the country would continue sourcing energy through “diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics.”