What time is Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping? Details as China president visits US amid press pool blackout

On Wednesday, President Xi Jinping of China lands in Maryland for a three-day state visit to the United States. The event is expected to be a grand spectacle, with many reports already noting how Donald Trump is "rolling out the red carpet" for the Chinese leader. Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The bilateral visit comes at a time when major US media outlets have stopped their pooled coverage of the President after Trump banned CNN, Politico, and MS Now from the White House. The disruption in the pooled coverage is expected to affect Xi Jinping's bilateral visit.

Brian Stelter, the chief media analyst for CNN, wrote on X that Wednesday is CNN's day for the pooled coverage of President Donald Trump. However, the TV pool crew will not be there when President Donald Trump welcomes Xi Jinping and his wife at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

What Time Is The Trump-Xi Meeting? China President Xi Jinping is on a three-day visit to the US. Flight tracking data shows that XI Jinping has already landed at Joint Base Andrews, as of 3:30pm EDT. The grand welcome by Trump is expected around pm EDT. No further meetings are scheduled between the two leaders on Wednesday.

The main meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping is scheduled for Thursday, September 24. Xi Jinping, Trump and their respective associates will hold bilateral talks at the White House. As of this writing, the White House has not announced the time when the bilateral talks will start. Due to the blackout from the White House TV pool, no update has come from the media either.

This story is being updated.