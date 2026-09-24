What time is Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping? Details as China president visits US amid press pool blackout
Xi Jinping lands in Maryland for 3-day US state visit. Main bilateral talks set for Thursday at White House amid media pool ban.
On Wednesday, President Xi Jinping of China lands in Maryland for a three-day state visit to the United States. The event is expected to be a grand spectacle, with many reports already noting how Donald Trump is "rolling out the red carpet" for the Chinese leader.
The bilateral visit comes at a time when major US media outlets have stopped their pooled coverage of the President after Trump banned CNN, Politico, and MS Now from the White House. The disruption in the pooled coverage is expected to affect Xi Jinping's bilateral visit.
Brian Stelter, the chief media analyst for CNN, wrote on X that Wednesday is CNN's day for the pooled coverage of President Donald Trump. However, the TV pool crew will not be there when President Donald Trump welcomes Xi Jinping and his wife at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
What Time Is The Trump-Xi Meeting?
China President Xi Jinping is on a three-day visit to the US. Flight tracking data shows that XI Jinping has already landed at Joint Base Andrews, as of 3:30pm EDT. The grand welcome by Trump is expected around pm EDT. No further meetings are scheduled between the two leaders on Wednesday.
The main meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping is scheduled for Thursday, September 24. Xi Jinping, Trump and their respective associates will hold bilateral talks at the White House. As of this writing, the White House has not announced the time when the bilateral talks will start. Due to the blackout from the White House TV pool, no update has come from the media either.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More