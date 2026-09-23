Iran's Pezeshkian flashes Minab victims' photos during UNGA address, US envoy walks out
The Iranian President showed pictures of several attacks on the nation during the war, a moment during which, the United States envoy walked out.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a defiant wartime address at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday and flashed photos of the victims of attack on Minab school and Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was killed at the beginning of the war in strikes by the United States and Israel.
During his speech, Pezeshkian said that they are not terrorists but have been victims of terrorism. “We have only defended ourselves. We are not terrorists,” he said.
“Our innocent people have been the targets of cowardly attacks and aggressions imposed upon our country. And we defended ourselves with utmost strength. America and Israel attacked us,” he added.
Deep Dive
The Iranian President also showed pictures of other attacks on the nation during the war, a moment during which, the United States envoy walked out.
Also read: Jaishankar meets Rubio on UNGA sidelines, raises concern over Russia sanctions act
“Yesterday, the United States President described us as terrorists. We have been victims of terrorism. I come from an Iran in which our esteemed Supreme Leader was assassinated without any legal framework or reason. I come from an Iran where in truth, they bombed a school. These children perished under bombs, with weapons used by the United States and Israel. They were innocent, they had committed no crimes” Pezeshkian said at the beginning of his speech and he pulled out the pictures, following which the US representative is seen walking out.
Iran's addressed came a day after the US President Donald Trump threatened to “annihilate the Islamic Republic” if no deal is reached to end the war.
"I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?" Trump said on Tuesday during his UNGA address.
Also read: ‘Iran will never bend at the knee’: Pezeshkian warns Trump at UNGA, says ‘we are victims of terrorism’
‘Iran ready for diplomacy’
The Iranian President, by the end of his speech, called out Trump directly and said that it should be understood by him and others that Iran is ready for diplomacy but will not tolerate the “language of force”.
"It must be understood by Trump and those who seek to bully Iran that we are ready for dialogue and diplomacy and negotiations without accepting the language of force,” Pezeshkian said.
He also claimed that it was Israel that possesses weapons of mass destruction but inspectors are sent to Iran.
“Atomic and nuclear weapons are in hands of Israel but inspectors are asked to come to Iran,” he said.
“Israel kills but Iran is subject to sanctions. This is a true tragedy. They kill, we are punished,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More