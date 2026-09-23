Iran's Pezeshkian flashes Minab victims' photos during UNGA address, US envoy walks out

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a defiant wartime address at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday and flashed photos of the victims of attack on Minab school and Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was killed at the beginning of the war in strikes by the United States and Israel. During his speech, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) said that they are not terrorists but have been victims of terrorism. During his speech, Pezeshkian said that they are not terrorists but have been victims of terrorism. “We have only defended ourselves. We are not terrorists,” he said. “Our innocent people have been the targets of cowardly attacks and aggressions imposed upon our country. And we defended ourselves with utmost strength. America and Israel attacked us,” he added.

Deep Dive What did Iranian President Pezeshkian highlight in his UNGA speech regarding the Minab school attack? Why did the US envoy walk out during Pezeshkian's speech at the UNGA? How did Pezeshkian respond to accusations of Iran being a terrorist state during the UNGA?

The Iranian President also showed pictures of other attacks on the nation during the war, a moment during which, the United States envoy walked out.

Also read: Jaishankar meets Rubio on UNGA sidelines, raises concern over Russia sanctions act “Yesterday, the United States President described us as terrorists. We have been victims of terrorism. I come from an Iran in which our esteemed Supreme Leader was assassinated without any legal framework or reason. I come from an Iran where in truth, they bombed a school. These children perished under bombs, with weapons used by the United States and Israel. They were innocent, they had committed no crimes” Pezeshkian said at the beginning of his speech and he pulled out the pictures, following which the US representative is seen walking out.