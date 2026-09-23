UNGA 2026 LIVE: Pezeshkian to address UN today; likely to respond to Trump’s 'annihilate Iran' remark
UNGA 2026 LIVE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will address UNGA today, outlining Tehran’s position on the West Asia conflict, just a day after Trump warned he could “annihilate” Iran if no peace deal is reached.
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UNGA 2026 LIVE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will speak at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today in the afternoon session (local time) in New York. In his UNGA address, Pezeshkian is likely to press Iran's case over the ongoing war in West Asia and is expected to outline Tehran's position on the conflict. His comments will come after US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that he was deciding between “annihilating” the Islamic Republic and making a peace deal with them....Read More
Ahead of his departure for New York, Pezeshkian said Iran would forcefully present its position at international forums.
“We will forcefully raise Iran's positions in international forums. The issues we will raise at the United Nations are expressing the oppressed state of the Iranian nation, the crimes that have occurred, and the distrust that has been created. We went to the negotiating table several times and signed agreements, but unfortunately, the whole world saw how commitments were not fulfilled and the writings were trampled underfoot,” he said en route to the US, according to ANI.
What Trump said on Iran
Speaking from the UNGA podium, Trump warned that he could “annihilate the Islamic Republic” if no deal is reached to end the conflict.
“But I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn't make sense for them not to,” Trump said.
Trump also said Iran was waiting to see how he performs in the US midterm election while maintaining that the election would not affect his approach to Tehran.
“They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don't realise is that I'm not running,” the US President said.
Which country heads/representatives will speak today?
In the morning session, speakers are Syria, Latvia, Romania, Burundi, Iran, Paraguay, Czech Republic, Argentina, Estonia, Timor-Leste, Libya, Palau, Cyprus, Dominican Republic, Botswana, Ecuador, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Central African Republic, Panama and Ethiopia.
In the afternoon session, speakers are Poland, Namibia, Slovakia, Kenya, Serbia, Mozambique, Guinea, Eswatini, Honduras, Montenegro, Venezuela, Uganda, Rwanda, Spain, Andorra and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
UNGA 2026 LIVE: India reaffirms commitment to eliminate Hepatitis B, C as public health threats by 2030
UNGA 2026 LIVE: Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava outlined India's comprehensive, people-centred approach to tackling hepatitis at a UNGA 81 side event titled ‘Advancing Global Action to Eliminate Hepatitis’.
Speaking at the event, organised by the UN Group of Friends to Eliminate Hepatitis, Srivastava highlighted India's work across prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment and care.
UNGA 2026 LIVE: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani welcomes mayors from around the world at UNGA
UNGA 2026 LIVE: New York city's mayor Zohran Mamdani welcomed mayors from around the world during the UNGA happening there to exchange ideas.
"The challenges facing our cities may span borders, but so do the ideas that can solve them.
This UNGA, we welcomed mayors from around the world to exchange ideas and share in our successes — from highlighting how Los Deliveristas are fighting for dignity and rights on the job, to seeing the work behind the new life returning to our waterways, and welcoming New Yorkers into affordable housing at Glenmore Manor," he wrote on X.
UNGA 2026 LIVE: UN General Assembly’s high-level week and India's goals
UNGA 2026 LIVE: World leaders gathered in New York on Monday as the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly opened. The war in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict dominated the talks, and the contest to choose the next UN secretary-general was under way. External affairs minister S Jaishankar is leading India’s delegation.
UNGA 2026 LIVE: Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir issue in UNGA speech
UNGA 2026 LIVE: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue during his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday and said that it “should be addressed through dialogue”.
“In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions,” Erdogan said during his address.
UNGA 2026 LIVE: Canadian PM, UN chief call for two-state solution for lasting Israel-Palestine peace
UNGA 2026 LIVE: Several world leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and others called for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at a high-level UN meeting focused on establishing the conditions for lasting peace.
The event was titled ‘The Road Ahead’ and was hosted by Canada, France, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.
“Canada’s support for a two-state solution is longstanding and resolute. Today, alongside the United Kingdom, France, and Saudi Arabia, we brought partners together at the UN to discuss how we can create the conditions for a lasting peace — where Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in safety and dignity,” Carney wrote in a post on X.
UNGA 2026 LIVE: Jaishankar participates in India-UAE-France trilateral on sidelines of UNGA
UNGA 2026 LIVE: Foreign minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday participated in the India-UAE-France trilateral on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
"Collaboration in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Space, health sciences, energy and culture was the main topic of discussion," he wrote in a post on X.
"Our shared interests and complimentary capabilities offer immense scope for cooperation. Agreed to meet again soon to take the discussion forward," he added.