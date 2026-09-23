UNGA 2026 LIVE: Pezeshkian to address UN today; likely to respond to Trump’s 'annihilate Iran' remark

Ahead of his departure for New York, Pezeshkian said Iran would forcefully present its position at international forums.

“We will forcefully raise Iran's positions in international forums. The issues we will raise at the United Nations are expressing the oppressed state of the Iranian nation, the crimes that have occurred, and the distrust that has been created. We went to the negotiating table several times and signed agreements, but unfortunately, the whole world saw how commitments were not fulfilled and the writings were trampled underfoot,” he said en route to the US, according to ANI.

What Trump said on Iran

Speaking from the UNGA podium, Trump warned that he could “annihilate the Islamic Republic” if no deal is reached to end the conflict.

“But I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn't make sense for them not to,” Trump said.

Trump also said Iran was waiting to see how he performs in the US midterm election while maintaining that the election would not affect his approach to Tehran.

“They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don't realise is that I'm not running,” the US President said.

Which country heads/representatives will speak today?

In the morning session, speakers are Syria, Latvia, Romania, Burundi, Iran, Paraguay, Czech Republic, Argentina, Estonia, Timor-Leste, Libya, Palau, Cyprus, Dominican Republic, Botswana, Ecuador, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Central African Republic, Panama and Ethiopia.

In the afternoon session, speakers are Poland, Namibia, Slovakia, Kenya, Serbia, Mozambique, Guinea, Eswatini, Honduras, Montenegro, Venezuela, Uganda, Rwanda, Spain, Andorra and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.