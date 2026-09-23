India, China have ‘sufficient political, historical wisdom’ to handle differences: Chinese envoy

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong called for mutual respect and understanding between the two countries, stressing the need for peaceful coexistence, while speaking at China’s National Day celebrations in Delhi,. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. (AFP)

“As two ancient civilisations, China and India have sufficient political and historical wisdom to handle differences properly,” Xu said.

He said China remained committed to a “dual-track approach” to bilateral relations and border issues, with progress on both tracks reinforcing each other.

The ambassador also stressed the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas to ensure that bilateral ties continue to “advance on the right track”.

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Modi-Xi met recently at BRICS to ‘reset’ India-China ties The comments come two weeks after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited India for the BRICS Summit, his first visit to the country in seven years. The visit was seen as an indication that the two countries were seeking to reset bilateral ties.

Xi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi as India and China sought to reset ties. After the bilateral meet, India said the two countries must ensure that “differences should not become disputes”.

In recent years, differences have emerged between India and China, particularly over border issues.

The border issue did featur in bilateral talks with both Xi and Modi expressing their “commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution”, the MEA said.

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“Prime Minister emphasised that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remains an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations,” the MEA statement read following the meeting.

Xi on India-China role: ‘Important members of Global South’ During his talks with Modi, Xi described India and China as “important members” of the Global South and said the two nations “shoulder significant responsibilities”.

“In the face of a complex international landscape marked by intertwined changes and challenges, China and India, as the world's two most populous countries and important members of the Global South, shoulder significant responsibilities. Both sides should keep the future of humanity in mind and the well-being of their peoples at heart, and work together to advance high-quality cooperation within the greater BRICS framework. We should advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and an inclusive, mutually beneficial form of economic globalisation, injecting more positive energy into the promotion of world peace, stability, development and prosperity,” Xi said.