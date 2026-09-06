EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 1: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fear all too real as Tilak goes defensive
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone captain Ishan Kishan won the toss and opted to bat first in Chennai.
- 52 Sec agoEZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Crowd has turned up!
- 6 Mins agoFirst boundary for Birthday boy!
- 8 Mins agoSheer elegance!
- 14 Mins agoEZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Fear of Sooryavanshi is real!
- 16 Mins agoEZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Sooryavanshi off the mark!
- 21 Mins agoThe contest begins!
- 23 Mins agoEZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: What did the captains say?
- 26 Mins agoBatting pitch!
- 32 Mins agoPlaying XIs
- 48 Mins agoToss update!
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoLive Streaming details
- 1 Hr 23 Mins agoHello and welcome!
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone captain Ishan Kishan won the toss and opted to bat first against the South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. The final features several players with plenty to prove. Tilak Varma will lead South’s batting, while East will look to Ishan Kishan, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Mohammed Shami for experience. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who made a strong impression during the tournament, will also attract attention. The South Zone received a boost ahead of the final, as Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal became available for the high-profile domestic encounter. With both sides arriving after hard-fought wins, the final promises an engaging contest between two teams eager to finish the tournament on a high note....Read More
The Ishan Kishan-led East Zone booked their place in the title clash with a four-wicket win over Central Zone. On the other hand, the South Zone, captained by India's T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma, outclassed the North Zone by seven wickets in the second semi-final.
Here are the key updates from the Duleep Trophy final, Day 1:
- East Zone captain Ishan Kishan wins the toss, opts to bat against South Zone.
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Crowd has turned up!
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Despite an early start, the turnout at Chepauk is quite good and fair to say, that the most of the audience has come to watch Sooryavanshi bat.
East Zone 18/0
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: First boundary for Birthday boy!
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Now Abhimanyu Easwaran gets his first boundary of the game. Siraj bowls one on the pads and the right-hander just nudges the ball away for a boundary.
East Zone 16/0
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Sheer elegance!
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi just times the ball and it races towards the boundary fence. Mohammed Siraj dishes out a loosener and the youngster just glides the ball through backward point.
East Zone 11/0
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Fear of Sooryavanshi is real!
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: It's just the second over of the game but South Zone captain Tilak Varma has opened the field up for Sooryavanshi. There's just one slip in place and the left-hander has no trouble in picking up yet another single. He is now on 2 off as many balls.
East Zone 5/0
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Sooryavanshi off the mark!
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes for a big booming drive but gets an inside edge off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj. The left-hander is off the mark.
East Zone 4/0
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: The contest begins!
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Abhimanyu Easwaran takes strike while Mohammed Siraj has the ball in his hand. Let's go! The Duleep Trophy final begins.
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: What did the captains say?
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Both the captains have gotten what they wanted to do. After Ishan chose to bat, Tilak Varma revealed that he was anyways looking to bowl first. The South Zone made four changes to their playing XI while the East Zone just replaced one player from their semi-final victory.
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Batting pitch!
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: According to Vijay Dahiya and Chetan Sharma, the pitch would be a good one for batting and there are no demons. The duo reckon that the openers need to see out the first hour and then make merry.
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Playing XIs
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Here are the full lineups of both the teams:
East Zone: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Ishan Kishan (captain), Kumar Kushagra, Anukul Roy, Kounain Quraishi, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar and Abhijit Sarkar.
South Zone: Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tilak Varma (captain), Chama Milind, Shreyas Gopal, Dineshan Nidheesh, Mohammed Siraj and Tripurana Vijay.
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Toss update!
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone captain Ishan Kishan wins toss, opts to bat against South Zone in Chennai. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Mohammed Siraj, a mouth watering contest in prospect.
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Live Streaming details
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: The summit clash between the teams of Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on JioHotstar. The toss will take place at 9 AM. Stay tuned.
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Hello and welcome!
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Duleep Trophy final between the East Zone and the South Zone. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Stay tuned for more updates.