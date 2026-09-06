EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 1: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fear all too real as Tilak goes defensive

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EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone opt to bat

EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone captain Ishan Kishan won the toss and opted to bat first against the South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. The final features several players with plenty to prove. Tilak Varma will lead South’s batting, while East will look to Ishan Kishan, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Mohammed Shami for experience. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who made a strong impression during the tournament, will also attract attention. The South Zone received a boost ahead of the final, as Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal became available for the high-profile domestic encounter. With both sides arriving after hard-fought wins, the final promises an engaging contest between two teams eager to finish the tournament on a high note. The Ishan Kishan-led East Zone booked their place in the title clash with a four-wicket win over Central Zone. On the other hand, the South Zone, captained by India's T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma, outclassed the North Zone by seven wickets in the second semi-final. Here are the key updates from the Duleep Trophy final, Day 1: East Zone captain Ishan Kishan wins the toss, opts to bat against South Zone. ...Read More

The Ishan Kishan-led East Zone booked their place in the title clash with a four-wicket win over Central Zone. On the other hand, the South Zone, captained by India's T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma, outclassed the North Zone by seven wickets in the second semi-final. Here are the key updates from the Duleep Trophy final, Day 1: East Zone captain Ishan Kishan wins the toss, opts to bat against South Zone.