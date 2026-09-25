Zaheer Khan relives every great achievement of his career - featuring Sachin, Dhoni, Yuvraj - as he begins CSK journey
Zaheer Khan takes charge at CSK with big shoes to fill, as the five-time IPL champions look to rediscover their winning formula.
Hoping to bring back the glory days, Chennai Super Kings have appointed Zaheer Khan as their head coach. After the Stephen Fleming experience began to misfire, with CSK failing to reach the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, the belief is that the franchise can once again become a force to be reckoned with as Zaheer comes aboard. Having previously been part of the Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2022 as director of cricket and global head of development, and Lucknow Super Giants as their mentor in 2025, Zaheer brings plenty to the table, but his coaching experience is limited. Stephen Fleming has left behind a rich legacy, delivering five titles in 16 years; Zaheer has big shoes to fill.
Fresh off the hiring, CSK shared a short video of Zaheer taking a trip down memory lane. The former pacer recalled the highs of his India career across different chapters: winning the 2002 NatWest Trophy, being part of India’s run to the 2003 World Cup final, and finally lifting the World Cup in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium. While Zaheer cherished all of those memories, he acknowledged that it was time to look ahead. And make no mistake, the IPL with CSK is expected to be his sternest test.
Also Read: CSK turn to Zaheer Khan for more than a new coach as the post-Fleming era demands a new cricketing identity
“The game gave me many chapters. Chapters that tested me. Changed me. And gave me moments I’ll carry for the rest of my life. But the game has never really been about looking back. Because every chapter leads you to the next.”
Watch the video below:
The road ahead for Zaheer
Expect Zaheer to be present at the CSK table during the IPL auction in December as the franchise looks to draw up a roadmap for a team in decline. CSK used to be a team almost assured of a place in the playoffs, but over the last few seasons, uncertainty around MS Dhoni, a change in captaincy and some questionable picks have left the franchise struggling. CSK last won the IPL in 2023, beating Gujarat Titans in a rain-truncated yet highly exciting final.
IPL 2027 is still a good six months away, but it is already generating plenty of buzz. A while ago, the highly anticipated trade-off between Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav was completed. According to reports, Yuvraj Singh has been roped in as the batting coach of Delhi Capitals, but there has yet to be any official confirmation. Neither Yuvraj nor DC have confirmed the development.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More