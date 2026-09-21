Chennai Super Kings appoint Zaheer Khan as their new head coach
Zaheer Khan expressed his delight at taking up the new role with CSK, recalling his battles against the franchise as a player.
Chennai Super Kings have appointed former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their new head coach, with him taking over from Stephen Fleming, who stepped down from the role after IPL 2026.
Fleming, who served as CSK head coach from 2009 to 2026, played a major role in shaping the franchise’s legacy in the IPL. He stepped down from the position after the 2026 season, when CSK finished eighth in the points table and missed out on the playoffs. Fleming’s departure brings an end to a long and successful coaching stint with the franchise.
The five-time champions announced Zaheer's appointment on their social media accounts and wrote, “Left Arm “Taking” Over! Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings!”
Zaheer expressed his delight at taking up the new role with CSK, recalling his battles against the franchise as a player and highlighting the special atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk. He also spoke about being excited to become part of a franchise with such a rich history in the IPL.
“It's an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk make it even more special. I can't wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history,” Zaheer said on his appointment.
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Zaheer's rich experience in IPL
The 2011 World Cup winner brings plenty of IPL experience to the role, having played 100 matches in the tournament for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. Zaheer finished his IPL career with 102 wickets at an economy rate of 7.59. He later moved into team management, joining Mumbai Indians as Director of Cricket Operations ahead of the 2019 season before taking charge of their global development programme. Zaheer was also part of Lucknow Super Giants’ setup as their mentor for IPL 2025. However, his stint with the franchise came to an end before the following season, opening the door for his big role at CSK.
CSK managing director KS Viswanathan also welcomed Zaheer to the franchise, highlighting his experience as a world-class bowler and his role in guiding young cricketers over the years.
“Zaheer is a world class bowler and has been a mentor to many young cricketers, especially fast bowlers, over the years. As a player, Zaheer was one of the key reasons for India's success in the 2000s. He's one of the finest cricketing brains and we look forward to having him in our family," Viswanathan added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More